Remote working: enhancing the employee experience (webinar)

Wednesday 10 March 2021, 2:00pm GMT

Rumours of a return to normal have been greatly exaggerated. While the vaccination roll-out means there’s light at the end of the tunnel, it is clear that remote working in 2021 will, for the time being, be as commonplace as it was last year. Indeed, it’s implausible it will ever return to pre-pandemic levels.

When the Covid-19 hit, HR professionals pivoted processes and adapted the ways they and their organisations’ people work. No part of the employee lifecycle – from hire to retire – has been left untouched.

This webinar, in association with DocuSign, looks at the challenges posed by the mass migration of people working in offices to working from home; the impact that physical remoteness has on the employee experience, whether day-to-day or bigger-picture, and what it means for productivity.

Register for the webinar to join Personnel Today editor Rob Moss and guests Phil Vickers, director of HR at men’s clothing retailer Charles Tyrwhitt, and Andrew Stonehill-Brooks, director and HR business partner for DocuSign, as they share their experiences of managing the remote workforce. Topics include:

The new onboarding experience

Remote support and supervision

Keeping staff engaged

The role of technology in enhancing the employee experience

Limitations of the remote workforce.

This free webinar includes a live Q&A session for the audience to submit questions to the panel. There will also be a product demo from DocuSign at the end of the webinar.

Speakers

Phil Vickers, director of HR, Charles Tyrwhitt

Andrew Stonehill-Brooks, director and HR business partner, DocuSign