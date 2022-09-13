RetailLatest NewsBank holidays

Retailers to give staff time off for Queen’s funeral

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Sainsbury's will not offer any online grocery deliveries on the day of the Queen's funeral
Yau Ming Low / Shutterstock.com
Sainsbury's will not offer any online grocery deliveries on the day of the Queen's funeral
Yau Ming Low / Shutterstock.com

Major retailers including Sainsbury’s, John Lewis Partnership and Primark have announced they will be closed on Monday 19 September as a sign of respect on the day of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Although the government has said the day will operate in the same way as a national bank holiday, with no statutory entitlement to time off work, many retailers and other organisations that would normally remain open on bank holidays have taken the decision to close to give staff time off.

The majority of Sainsbury’s and Argos stores will be closed, with all online deliveries halted. Sainsbury’s convenience stores and petrol filling stations will be open from 5pm to 10pm, while select stores in central London will open to serve people gathering for the funeral.

Sainsbury’s and Argos staff will be granted additional paid leave to cover the bank holiday.

Bank holiday for the Queen’s funeral

National mourning – HR issues

Bank holidays: six things employers need to know

State funeral will be a national bank holiday

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. In honour of Her Majesty and so our colleagues can pay their respects, all Sainsbury’s supermarkets and Argos stores will be closed on Monday 19 September.”

All John Lewis and Waitrose stores will be closed, other than a small number of Waitrose stores along the proccession route, with the company’s chief operating officer stating that it was “the right thing to do” for staff and customers.

Larger Tesco supermarkets will be closed all day, but Tesco Express shops will open at 5pm.

Aldi, Asda, Morrisons, Primark, Ikea, Homebase, B&Q and WH Smith have also said they would allow staff to pay their respects to the Queen by closing their stores.

Non-retail organisations including Royal Mail, Odeon, Center Parcs, GP surgeries, and leisure centre and libraries operator Better will also pause operations on 19 September.

HR advice service Peninsula said its app received more than 10,000 questions from employers seeking to understand how they should manage the additional bank holiday.

HR advice and consultancy director Kate Palmer said: “This is an historic event, and one that most of us have not experienced before in our lifetime. Businesses are wanting to get things right.

“Regardless of whether a business will close or not on the day of the funeral, it’s important that they handle the situation with care. Many people have been deeply saddened by the Queen’s death so employers need to consider what they can do to help their employees, acknowledge their rights, and pay respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Organisations should check their employment contracts to determine whether staff have a contractual right to time off.

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Queen Elizabeth II national mourning: Five HR issues

State funeral will be a national bank holiday

Bank holidays: six things employers need to know

Death of Queen Elizabeth II: National mourning begins

Top 10 HR questions August 2022: holiday pay...

Top 10 HR questions June 2022: Former employees

Top 10 HR questions May 2022: Bank holidays

Government urged to make extra bank holiday permanent

Top 10 HR questions February 2022: positive Covid...

Top 10 HR questions January 2022: that extra...