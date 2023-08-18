Could VAR intervene and award a late World Cup bank holiday?

Whereas England’s women’s football side are preparing for the biggest game of their lives on Sunday as they meet Spain in the World Cup final, at home a more familiar fixture is taking place: the TUC v HMG UK.

The union body has called on the government “to do the right thing” and grant a special bank holiday if England’s women win the football World Cup. It has the support of Labour leader Keir Starmer and Lib Dem leader Ed Davey, who are attacking down the centre and the left (you can decide which role is more suited to which politician). Yet ministers have adopted a José Mourinho-esque low block and are leaving no space in behind.

The TUC says people should be given at least an extra day off if the Lionesses are victorious against Spain, but the government has confirmed there are no plans for a bank holiday.

Bank holiday gripe

Perhaps hoping for a VAR intervention, union chiefs have protested against the decision on the basis that workers in England and Wales get just eight bank holidays a year, fewer than any EU country. Indeed, workers in Spain, Sunday’s opponents, get 12 public holidays a year. Semi-finalist Sweden receives a whopping 13 days a year, while workers in Australia, England’s semifinal opponent, can get up to 15 days depending on which state they live in.

The TUC believes that all UK workers should get 12 days’ public holiday a year – an extra four days.

Paul Nowak, TUC general secretary, said if the Lionesses “bring it home, the government should do the right thing and allow the country to celebrate with a special bank holiday. It would be mean-spirited not to do so.”

Asked if there could be a change of heart this time around, a government spokesperson said: “The current pattern of public and bank holidays is well established and there are no plans to change this.”

However, rather like a centre-half blundering forward then realising she/he had given the ball away, risking a counterattack, the spokesperson later added: “Winning the World Cup would be a massive moment for the country and make no mistake we’ll find the right way to celebrate.”

Hoping to see out the remaining minutes of the game, the spokesperson said: “As [England manager] Sarina Wiegman herself has said, the first thing to do is focus on the final and the whole country will be rooting for the Lionesses this weekend”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, launching a cunningly flighted long ball into the mixer, said: “It’s almost 60 years since England won the World Cup.

“I’m never complacent about anything … but there should be a celebratory bank holiday if the Lionesses bring it home.”

Tika-taka from Ed Davey

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey, adopting a more tiki-taka approach, described the England team an “inspiration” and saying a final win would “absolutely” deserve to be marked with a bank holiday.

Employers, however, will be delighted the game is being played at the weekend, after Wednesday saw a disastrous collapse in productivity as workers flooded to TV screens to watch a few minutes of the semi final. However, wellbeing, morale and engagement scores were said to be higher than normal in the aftermath, calming HR’s frayed nerves.

Whether the mooted bank holiday would apply in Scotland, where there was said to be less excitement over the prospects of a Lionesses victory, remains to be seen.

Carbon footprint

Meanwhile, on social media, the home of the kneejerk postmatch reaction, attention has moved on to the fact that few UK dignitaries intend to fly into Sydney for the final. In particular, Prince William’s decision not to attend has come in for some abuse from the baying crowd. Kensington Palace confirmed that he will not fly to Australia to cheer the team on in the final, and instead would watch the match on television. It is understood that the decision was made because it would involve flying across the world then, after a few hours, flying all the way back again.

Taking such a long flight would involve creating a large carbon footprint, which goes against the Prince of Wales’s commitment to tackling climate change. William’s critics online jeer that if it were the men’s final he would abandon all his pledges and plans and hot-foot it to the airport. Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak, who has taken a taxpayer-funded private flight for travel in the UK once every eight days since he has been at No 10, and who recently flew to Southampton from London, seems by comparison to be getting off lightly for his own non-attendance.

Unfortunately for William (who is also let us not forget the president of the Football Association), the Royal Spanish Football Federation has confirmed that Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old daughter Infanta Sofia will be attending the final. King Felipe, however, is “busy with other official duties” – perhaps helping to organise a fiesta in the event of a Spanish win?

