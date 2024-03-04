Rolls-Royce Submarines to create 200 jobs

Rolls-Royce Submarines is to create more than 200 jobs at new offices in Cardiff and Glasgow.

The new offices, which are being funded by the Ministry of Defence, will open in St Mellons, Cardiff, and at the Airport Business Park in Glasgow – locations that have been selected to enable Rolls-Royce to access skilled technicians and engineers.

The Cardiff base is looking to attract specialists in mechanical design, materials engineering, structural integrity analysis, thermal analysis and fluid dynamics, while the company is looking for electrical controls, instrumentation and cyber security specialists in Glasgow. Both will employ 100 people.

Rolls-Royce Submarines, which employs around 4,000 people across the UK in total, has been selected to provide the nuclear reactor plants that will power new attack submarines as part of the tri-lateral agreement between Australia, the UK and the US.

Rolls-Royce Submarines president Steve Carlier said: “To help us succeed we want to attract the brightest and best from across the UK to help us build a better world with nuclear.

“The work secured from recent announcements will see us support UK and Australian submarines well into the second half of this century, so there has never been a better time to join our industry.”

Welsh secretary David TC Davies said: “It’s great news for Wales that UK government funding is enabling Rolls-Royce to open new offices in Cardiff. This investment is leading to over a hundred highly skilled and well-paid new jobs in our capital city.

“The UK government is focussed on doing all we can to drive prosperity and growth and make sure Wales’s economy is fit for the 21st century. We’re delighted to be working with Rolls-Royce who are helping us achieve this.”

Scottish secretary Alister Jack said: “I welcome Rolls-Royce Submarines opening a new UK Government-funded Glasgow office, creating more than 100 highly-skilled jobs. Scottish skills, expertise and innovation make an enormous contribution to the UK’s defence industry, with massive benefits for our national security and economy.

“The UK government is committed to growing our economy, including by working with the defence industry to support its success in the UK and in exporting overseas.”

