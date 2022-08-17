Latest NewsEmployee relationsDispute resolutionIndustrial action / strikesPay settlements

Royal Mail staff vote for more strike action

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Royal Mail workers, members of the Communication Workers Union, have voted for further strike action
vebboy / Shutterstock.com
Royal Mail workers, members of the Communication Workers Union, have voted for further strike action
vebboy / Shutterstock.com

Royal Mail workers have voted to enter into a formal dispute with its management over pay and conditions, paving the way for further strikes.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) voted  by 98.7% on a 72.2% turnout. It follows a separate ballot in July, which saw 97.6% vote in favour of a strike on a 77% turnout.

Industrial action over pay is already scheduled to take place next week. CWU members will be striking on Friday 26 August, Wednesday 31 August, Thursday 8 September and Friday 9 September.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “Today’s result is another rejection of those at the top of Royal Mail, who should consider their positions.

“Postal workers in this country are being pushed to the edge, but there can be no doubt that they will fight the planned erosion of their workplace rights with determination.”

Industrial action over pay

Royal Mail strike: Union urges it to ‘get real on pay’

Nurses set to vote on strike over pay

BT strike: company ‘has stuck two fingers up to its workers’, says union leader

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Instead of engaging meaningfully on change that will secure future jobs, the CWU has decided to ballot against change. We are losing £1 million a day, and we need to change what we are doing to fix the situation and protect jobs.

“This change is also needed to support the pay package we have offered to CWU grade colleagues, worth up to 5.5%. This is the biggest increase we have offered for many years and the CWU have rejected it. This would add around £230 million to Royal Mail’s annual people costs when the business is already loss-making.”

The spokesperson said it had attempted to meet the union this week, but the CWU could not attend the meeting.

“The CWU have their heads in the sand and are failing to grasp the seriousness of the situation,” the spokesperson said.

“Royal Mail can have a bright future, but we can’t achieve that by living in the past. Customers want more parcels, bigger parcels, delivered the next day, including Sundays, and more environmentally friendly options. By modernising, we can offer more of what our customers want at a price they are willing to pay, all whilst protecting jobs on the best terms and conditions in the industry.”

Employee relations opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more Employee Relations jobs

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Harrods threatens to use agency staff if strike...

Royal Mail strike: Union urges it to ‘get...

Nurses set to vote on strike over pay

RPI inflation forecast to reach 18% says think...

Network Rail pushes ahead with consultation over job...

BT strike: company ‘has stuck two fingers up...

Workers at the UK’s most important port vote...

RMT raises prospect of a general strike

Train drivers set strike date for August

Heathrow strikes called off as pay deals accepted