Television executive in hospital after bullying report

A television boss is reportedly in hospital after an independent report found that she had created a “culture of fear”.

Capital Law was asked to investigate bullying allegations at the Welsh language television channel S4C, speaking to 92 employees about the atmosphere and working environment at the organisation.

Former chief executive Sian Doyle was accused of having a “dictatorial leadership style” in the report, indulging in confrontational behaviour and being disrespectful to colleagues. The report also claimed that she regularly used the phrase “shoot one and a thousand tremble”.

When the report was released earlier this week, Doyle said she did “not recognise or accept the allegations made”, but reports have now emerged that her husband found her unresponsive on Thursday morning (7 December) and she is now being treated in hospital.

In a statement, he said: “As her husband, I now have to speak up on her behalf. The last 24 hours have seen my wife torn apart in the media after an exceptional 30-year international career because of a one-sided report, commissioned and directed by S4C’s chairman.

“Sian was so proud to have been asked to come out of retirement to lead an organisation that, as a young girl, she campaigned to set up. But that pride turned into frustration, and then to disappointment, fear, and finally despair.

“Sian has spoken about the chairman’s role in this, but S4C’s board are also culpable; their complete lack of duty of care for Sian, and their lack of oversight or challenge of the chairman, must be answered for.”

Doyle had previously called upon the UK government culture secretary Lucy Frazer to launch an independent investigation into governance at S4C, but nothing was done.

In response to the latest events, the Department of Culture, Media and Sport said it wished her a “speedy return to health”, and that the board of S4C would address any issues identified in the Capital Law report.

In a statement, S4C said: “The news about Sian Doyle is very worrying and we are thinking about her and the family.

“We have offered our support to the family during this difficult time. Our hope is that she will recover quickly, and we wish her all the best for the future.”

ITV review finds ‘no toxic culture’

This week also saw the release of a barrister-led review into events at ITV, surrounding the admission that presenter Phillip Schofield had lied about having a relationship with a much younger colleague.

Jane Mulcahy KC was asked to undertake the review, which found that the company made “considerable efforts” to uncover the truth about rumours surrounding Schofield, who left ITC after admitting the affair.

The report found no evidence of a toxic culture at the This Morning programme, despite accusations from a number of staff that bullying and harassment had gone unchecked.

It did, however, recommend that ITV set out “clear guidelines for its talent going forward to ensure that good behaviours are observed, even by those who are household names”.

In October, the company reportedly sent an email to staff asking that they declare all relationships with colleagues, including friendships.

