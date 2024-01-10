Age discriminationLatest NewsSettlement agreementsRedundancy

Settlement agreements can cover future legal claims, court rules

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Scotland's Court of Session
Shutterstock
Scotland's Court of Session
Shutterstock

Settlement agreements can be used to cover unknown future claims that have not been brought by a former employee, Scotland’s Court of Session has ruled.

In a case concerning a former seafarer who was made redundant and missed out on an additional payout because he was over the age of 60, the court agreed that “a future claim of which an employee does not and could not have knowledge may be covered by a waiver where it is plain and unequivocal that this was intended”.

The court found that in this case, Bathgate v Technip Singapore, the settlement agreement was intended to cover claims that the parties were unaware of.

Charles Bathgate was made redundant from his chief officer position at ship operator Technip in 2017. He was 61 at the time of his redundancy.

Settlement agreements

Settlement agreements: Paying employees’ legal bills

Protected conversations: pros and cons in the redundancy process

The settlement agreement included an enhanced redundancy and notice payment and an “additional sum”. However, the company decided that the sum would not be paid to those aged 61 and over.

Bathgate brought an age discrimination claim against the firm, but an employment tribunal agreed that the wording of the agreement stated that it covered any claims Bathgate “intimates and asserts” against Technip.

The Employment Appeal Tribunal upheld this decision, with the judge stating that the claimant had “signed away his right to sue for age discrimination before he knew whether he had a claim or not”.

Bathgate appealed and took his case to the Court of Session. The court agreed with the employer’s position and the decision of the employment tribunal.

“The jurisdiction of the tribunal is excluded by the settlement agreement. It follows that the age discrimination claim cannot be pursued. This renders the appeal redundant,” it said.

 

HR Director opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more HR director jobs

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Top 10 HR questions October 2023: holiday entitlement

Protected conversations: pros and cons in the redundancy...

Top 10 HR questions March 2023: Third-party harassment

Settlement agreements cannot void future discrimination claims, EAT...

Employment law changes for 2022 and beyond: update...

Top 10 HR questions May 2022: Bank holidays

Record £850k payout for teacher assaulted by pupil

P&O Ferries’ redundancy obligations: Legal Q&A

Crucial collective bargaining case reaches Supreme Court

Employment law in limbo: Key proposals to resurrect...