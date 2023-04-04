Top 10 HR questions March 2023: Third-party harassment

New legislation to make employers liable for harassment of their employees by third parties is currently going through Parliament.

Under the Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Bill, an employer would be liable if it has failed to take steps to prevent a third party harassing an employee. The Bill would also introduce a general duty on employers to take all reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace.

Provisions in the Equality Act 2010 that allowed for employers to be liable for harassment by third parties were repealed in 2013, as part of the coalition government’s drive to remove “unnecessary regulation”. But in 2019, the government consulted on again introducing specific protections from third-party harassment. The measure is now one of a number of new employment measures being brought forward as Private Members’ Bills with government backing.

It is expected that the legislation will come into force in 2024. A question on employers’ liability for harassment by third parties was one of the top FAQs for March 2023.

The number one question for the month looks at how to support employees who are observing Ramadan, which will end this year on 21 April. A question on prayer rooms for employees also features.

The top 10 HR questions in March 2023:

1. What can employers do to support employees who are observing Ramadan?

2. If a third party harasses an employee, will the employer be liable for the third party’s actions under the Equality Act 2010?

3. Is an employer required to deal with a grievance raised by an ex-employee?

4. When can an employer demote an employee lawfully?

5. What is the status of workers engaged on casual or zero hours contracts?

6. What is a settlement agreement?

7. What are an employer’s options regarding payment of employees on jury service?

8. In a TUPE situation, is the transferor obliged to give the transferee the personnel files of transferred employees?

9. What is a bumped redundancy?

10. Are employers required to provide a prayer room for staff?

