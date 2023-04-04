Settlement agreementsSexual harassmentPROMOTED CONTENTZero hoursLatest News

Top 10 HR questions March 2023: Third-party harassment

by XpertHR
by XpertHR Andrey Popov / Shutterstock
Andrey Popov / Shutterstock

New legislation to make employers liable for harassment of their employees by third parties is currently going through Parliament.

Under the Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Bill, an employer would be liable if it has failed to take steps to prevent a third party harassing an employee. The Bill would also introduce a general duty on employers to take all reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace.

Provisions in the Equality Act 2010 that allowed for employers to be liable for harassment by third parties were repealed in 2013, as part of the coalition government’s drive to remove “unnecessary regulation”. But in 2019, the government consulted on again introducing specific protections from third-party harassment. The measure is now one of a number of new employment measures being brought forward as Private Members’ Bills with government backing.

It is expected that the legislation will come into force in 2024. A question on employers’ liability for harassment by third parties was one of the top FAQs for March 2023.

The number one question for the month looks at how to support employees who are observing Ramadan, which will end this year on 21 April. A question on prayer rooms for employees also features.

relx_copyright – This article is XpertHR.co.uk content (c) LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group

The top 10 HR questions in March 2023:

1. What can employers do to support employees who are observing Ramadan?

2. If a third party harasses an employee, will the employer be liable for the third party’s actions under the Equality Act 2010?

3. Is an employer required to deal with a grievance raised by an ex-employee?

4. When can an employer demote an employee lawfully?

5. What is the status of workers engaged on casual or zero hours contracts?

6. What is a settlement agreement?

7. What are an employer’s options regarding payment of employees on jury service?

8. In a TUPE situation, is the transferor obliged to give the transferee the personnel files of transferred employees?

9. What is a bumped redundancy?

10. Are employers required to provide a prayer room for staff?

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

XpertHR

XpertHR is the UK's most comprehensive online source of legal compliance, good practice and benchmarking information made available to HR professionals as a single subscription service.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Sodexo Engage – Mountain of lost benefits ebook

How HR can facilitate internal talent mobility

Bereavement in the workplace: How training can help...

UK workforce mental wellbeing needs

Top 10 HR questions February 2023: Supporting pregnant...

The Financial Literacy Gap report

World of Learning Summit opens its doors in...

White paper: Managing absence from sickness in the...

2023’s top HCM trend: Predicting the skills needed...

Top 10 HR Questions January 2023: Flexible working...