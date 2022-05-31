Top 10 HR questions May 2022: Bank holidays

With bank holidays in May and June, including the extra one for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, employers are dealing with questions around additional time off. The top HR question in May 2022 looks at the position if an employee is off sick on a bank holiday.

Another popular question deals with right to work in the UK checks – an area where HR has had to keep up with a number of developments in the past few months. Also in the top 10 are questions on consultation for redundancy and changing contractual terms and conditions.

The top 10 HR questions in May 2022:

1. If an employee is on sickness absence during a bank holiday, are they entitled to be paid or to receive additional time off in lieu?

2. Can an employer require an employee to attend work if they test positive for coronavirus but are asymptomatic?

3. How should an employer calculate a term-time worker’s paid holiday?

4. What steps must an employer take to ensure that a job applicant has the right to work in the UK?

5. What is an employee’s holiday entitlement if an extra bank holiday is granted one year?

6. Are payments made under a settlement agreement taxable?

7. What should the employer and employee discuss at an individual redundancy consultation meeting?

8. How long must an employer consult with employees for when seeking agreement to change their contracts?

9. In what circumstances can an employer reject a request for flexible working?

10. Can an employer ask a prospective employee to fill in a medical questionnaire?