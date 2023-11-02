Sexual harassment was ‘normalised’ on RAF’s Red Arrows team

A misogynistic culture among the Royal Air Force’s Aerobatic Team – the Red Arrows – led to regular instances of sexual harassment with men ‘preying’ on female colleagues, viewing them as ‘property’.

The non-statutory inquiry (NSI) from the Ministry of Defence, which is heavily redacted, said sexual harassment and other forms of unacceptable behaviour on the elite squadron were widespread and “normalised”. It said behaviour could be “shockingly inappropriate” and “predatory”.

A “bystander culture” surrounding the 120-strong team, including pilots, engineers and support staff, meant poor behaviour was rarely challenged, with leading team figures regularly mixing with celebrities and enjoying a star-like status. This led to a culture, even among those who had experienced harassment, of not wishing to harm the careers of others.

Women on the team would organise themselves in “shark watch” mode at social events to try to protect each other from drunken, unwanted advances.

Air chief marshal Sir Richard Knighton, head of the RAF, offered his “unreserved apologies” to those who suffered during a period that spanned from 2017 until 2021, in particular three women who he said had raised the alarm to the previous chief two years ago.

Two Red Arrows pilots, both flight lieutenants have already been sacked because of their actions which included engaging in physical relationships with and propositioning female colleagues.

A further nine personnel have faced varying forms of administrative action, including over what was described as “command, leadership and management” failings, the RAF revealed.

Separate from the inquiry, it emerged a person “associated with the Red Arrows” was convicted of battery in a court martial over smacking the bottom of a female colleague. That incident occurred in 2020, according to an RAF spokesperson.

The inquiry pinpointed two incidents of “exposure of genitals”, but noted a “lack of offence… which suggests exposure of genitals and nakedness is normalised in a military environment”.

I was appalled when I read the investigations’ findings. The behaviour of a minority of individuals has harmed the squadron’s reputation and that of the Royal Air Force… I am intent on rebuilding public trust in one of our highest profile units” – Air chief marshal Sir Richard Knighton

There were several extramarital relationships between senior married individuals and someone more junior, including those whose job entailed ensuring operational effectiveness and safety.

An alcohol-focused culture was also highlighted with unacceptable behaviour often linked to alcohol consumption also raising flight safety concerns. Bullying was commonplace.

Sir Richard, who had read the full unredacted version of the report, said: “I was appalled when I read the investigations’ findings. The behaviour of a minority of individuals has harmed the squadron’s reputation and that of the Royal Air Force… I am intent on rebuilding public trust in one of our highest profile units.”

Chair of the defence sub-committee on women in the armed forces, Sarah Atherton MP, said: “These are disturbing reports that reveal the extent of the unacceptable behaviour, bullying and sexual harassment within the Red Arrows, and the management failings that enable them. The NSI report shows that misconduct is pervasive within the team, with poor and even predatory behaviours so commonplace they have become normalised.”

Martin Williams, partner and head of employment at Mayo Wynne Baxter, said follow-up action was vital: “While some of these men in the RAF’s Red Arrows will and have been punished, that is not the end of the story. Fine words in a report must be followed up with action to ensure the previously prevailing culture of male exceptionalism is totally eradicated.

“This can only be done if all the perpetrators are dealt with, including the enablers at the top of the tree.”

NSIs lack the subpoena powers and ability to take evidence under oath that are afforded to statutory inquiries and do not have to follow the Inquiries Act 2005 and Inquiry Rules 2006. This, however, is said to afford them more flexibility and speed than their statutory equivalents.

Last year, the MoD published policies and a new strategy to help it stamp out ‘unacceptable’ sexual misconduct in the armed forces, including dismissal if behaviours fall below expected standards. It followed a 2021 report into sexual harassment in the British Army which revealed that two-thirds of personnel have heard sexual jokes, stories and sexually explicit language at work, while a third have received unwelcome comments or sexually explicit material.

