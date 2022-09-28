Right to workMigrant workersImmigration

Right to work: What is a share code and how do you use it?

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Pic: Shutterstock
Pic: Shutterstock

From 6 April 2022, employers wishing to employ foreign nationals need to check their right to work in the UK online rather than manually.

To do this, prospective employees need to provide their date of birth and a share code so the employer can check their identity via the government’s online checking service. We look at how employers can obtain a share code, what it is and how to use it.

What is a share code?

Share codes were introduced by the Home Office in July 2021 to allow migrant workers to enter their settlement details online. They show UK employers that job applicants have the right to work in the UK after immigration rules changed when Britain left the EU.

The code is made up of nine alphanumeric characters and to create one, the worker needs one of the following:

  • A biometric residence permit number
  • A biometric residence card number
  • A passport or national identity card.

Who can apply for a share code?

Share codes are a way to access proof that a prospective employee from outside the UK and Ireland is eligible to work in the country.

Due to changes in immigration rules after Brexit, EU nationals had to apply for EU Settled Status before 29 March 2022. They should have an online account with gov.uk where digital proof of their settled status is stored.

Applicants from outside the EU, European Economic Area or Switzerland should also have biometric residence cards or permits, which are stored on the government’s online checking service.

Right to work checks

Right to work check: Everything you need to know

Right to work checklist

IDSP: Choosing a government-certified Identity Service Provider

How long is a share code valid?

A share code is valid for 90 days.

How can I use a share code?

To view an applicant’s right to work in the UK, an employer needs to visit the Employer Checking Service on the government’s website.

What if an applicant does not have a share code?

An employee might not be able to show their online immigration status if they have an outstanding appeal, review or application with the Home Office.

If they arrived in the UK before 1989 they may not have documents to prove their immigration status or right to work.

Employers must also ask the Home Office to check an applicant’s status if their digital or non-digital certificate of application says they must, or if they have an application registration card.

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Truss hints at plans to bring in more...

Businesses unprepared for changes to right to work...

Right to work: A checklist for employers

IDSP: Choosing a government-certified Identity Service Provider

Right to work checks: Everything you need to...

Online right-to-work checks: what should employers do to...

Right-to-work: first digital identity check providers revealed

Top 10 HR questions May 2022: Bank holidays

How firms need to comply with sponsor licence...

Fears over skills as visa application times double...