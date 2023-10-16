Skills: are we in the era of the generalist?

Specialist skills are still important, but as AI and automation transform workplaces, employers will require more generalists, writes Sarah Gilchriest.

For many years, specialisation has been considered the holy grail in the working world. It has been the target for career-driven individuals, and businesses often want to hire experts in their respective fields.

But, as we see advances in AI and automation have a transformational effect on the way we do business, could it also be impacting the way in which we view employees’ skill sets?

Tech developments are coming at a pace that is hard for many workers to keep up with. AI will become increasingly commonplace and sophisticated, and will come with a need for workers to have a range of skills to allow them to maximise its potential.

Those that may have in the past been considered “a jack of all trades, but master of none” are starting to be highly valued for the versatility that they can offer in a tech-driven landscape.

Specialists still have value

There is no doubt that specialists continue to bring invaluable depth of knowledge and expertise to the table. They remain fundamental in any organisation and it would be foolhardy to try and grow a business without such team members.

But where the workplace was once built around specialisation, with employees being hired and promoted based on their level of expertise, the issues facing businesses are now much broader. This means that the value of a generalist’s abilities has been elevated.

For a business to succeed in this day and age, each team needs individuals who can use the technology available and collaborate with other colleagues. A coefficient between specialists and generalists is fast becoming the most effective approach, with each benefiting from the other.

Flexibility and problem-solving

The workplace has seen so much change in recent years and employers are seeing the benefits of the holistic perspective and adaptability that a generalist can bring. The ability to quickly learn and adopt new technologies, bridging gaps between different areas of expertise and facilitating smoother transitions when a company decides to pivot to a new approach, is more important than ever. New tools and frameworks are emerging frequently, and organisations need adaptable individuals who can keep the business on course when navigating unfamiliar terrain.

Those with a versatile set of skills will be better placed to identify a problem as well as establish the best solution, potentially through the use of data analytics skills.”

Generalists often have good problem-solving skills. The ability to think critically and approach problems from various angles has always been useful, but it has become increasingly invaluable in a tech-driven world. Those with a versatile set of skills will be better placed to identify a problem as well as establish the best solution, potentially through the use of data analytics skills, which will serve as a key differentiator as data-driven decision-making becomes increasingly interconnected with AI advancements.

Innovation often occurs at the intersection of different fields. Generalists, by their very nature, occupy these intersections. Their breadth of skills allows them to connect ideas and concepts that specialists from isolated fields might overlook.

For instance, consider a start-up facing a bottleneck in its development process. A generalist who understands both coding and project management can step in to identify the issue, propose solutions, and facilitate coordination between teams.

Bridging gaps between teams

It can sometimes be a struggle for technical teams to convey complex ideas to colleagues in other departments, leading to misunderstanding and delays. These miscommunications can be costly, both in terms of time and resource.

Generalists will often have the ability to bridge this communication gap effectively, acting as intermediaries between teams. Their broad knowledge allows them to translate technical jargon into understandable language, for example.

If businesses want to encourage more generalist skills they should look at undertaking both vertical and horizontal training – everyone from CEO to apprentices.”

An understanding of data analysis is going to become key for success, and businesses will operate far more effectively if such skills are spread throughout the organisation, and not just kept to the data team. Those who have the ability to understand the data their role can make use of will benefit organisations hugely. This also helps with cross-functional collaboration, with teams able to work more effectively together if they understand what their colleagues require, as well as gaining exposure to different perspectives on the data.

Future-proofing existing teams

As well as an increased drive to hire generalists, we are also seeing a move to upskilling teams to make sure that they have the tools, insights and mentality they need to work effectively alongside the latest developments. This allows existing employees to remain relevant as technological advances progress whilst also meeting the future needs of the business.

This doesn’t mean that businesses are looking to train employees as fully-fledged data scientists, but rather making sure they will benefit from having basic data skills so they can apply this knowledge to their own professional experience.

If businesses want to encourage more generalist skills they should look at undertaking both vertical and horizontal training – everyone from CEO to apprentices, and across the teams from marketing to sales. Applying a broad range of general skills reduces bottlenecks, increases resilience and ultimately leads to more efficiency and better decision-making.

Business leaders have definitely started to shift in their perception towards the strengths of the generalist, who have the ability to approach issues from a holistic perspective that specialist candidates may be unable to offer.

Deep expertise is still vital, but in this more modern tech-driven workplace, we are likely to see organisations with broader, more generalist skills securing an advantage – particularly if they have a culture of continually upskilling their teams.

L&D job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more L&D jobs