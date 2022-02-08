Gender pay gapEthnicityEthnicity pay gapLatest News

Introduce ethnicity pay gap reporting by April 2023, MPs urge

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Women and equalities committee chair Caroline Nokes
Women and equalities committee chair Caroline Nokes
Mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting should be introduced by April 2023 because organisations are now ready for the government to force businesses to act, MPs have claimed. The House of Commons women and equalities committee said it recognised that capturing and reporting ethnicity pay gap data is a more complex exercise than for gender, but noted that solutions were available “as long as employers are willing and the purpose of the exercise is clear”. Last September, business minister Paul Scully said that collecting and reporting ethnicity pay data is “far from straightforward”, as there are concerns around anonymity, data collection, statistical robustness, and the fact that ethnicity is not “binary”. Ethnicity pay gap reporting is widely considered to be more challenging because of the smaller sample size of ethnic minority groups, as opposed to the rough 50:50 gender split of the workforce. However, the women and equalities committee has said bringing forward legislation that will force organisations with 250 or more employees to publish their ethnicity pay gaps is possible, as long as the government provides clear guidance around data protection; methods for capturing, analysing and reporting data; and the enforcement action employers could see if they fail to comply. Committee chair Caroline Nokes said: "The government's failure to move forwards on ethnicity pay gap reporting is perplexing. We already have the systems and structures in place to start reporting on the ethnicity pay gap, as well as a clear impetus – tackling inequality benefits not only marginalised groups, but the whole economy.

