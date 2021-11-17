Clarks calls in Acas in ‘fire and rehire’ dispute

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Clarks has called in mediation service Acas as it tries to resolve a dispute over alleged “fire and rehire” tactics. Warehouse staff at the shoe retailer have been on strike since 4 October over pay and conditions, claiming their employer wants them to accept new contracts that would mean a pay cut for many long-serving employees. The striking workers are being represented by the Community union, which has confirmed it has been approached by Acas. Adrian Axtell, national secretary for the union, told the BBC at the weekend that any talks would need to “be a serious attempt to try to resolve the matter”. Yesterday, a spokesperson added: "We are hopeful that we can come to a resolution that works in everybody's interests, protects our members' livelihoods and recognises their loyalty to the company."
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.