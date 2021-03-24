Supermarkets face landmark equal pay judgment

Islandstock / Alamy Stock Photo

Major retailers facing equal pay claims from shop floor workers are awaiting the Supreme Court’s ruling on whether warehouse staff can be used as comparators for equal pay purposes in the Asda Stores v Brierley case, due to be handed down on Friday.

Meanwhile, Sainsbury’s could be ordered to pay almost half a million pounds in costs after it accused store staff of providing incorrect job titles to an employment tribunal when they brought an equal pay claim.

Sainsbury’s, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and numerous other major retailers have each been embroiled in long-running equal pay disputes with shop floor workers, who claim their work is of equal value as the work carried out by warehouse staff, whose roles attract a higher hourly rate of pay.

The shop floor workers are mainly female, while the distribution staff are mainly male, making it an equal pay issue.

In the judgment due to be handed down on Friday morning (26 March), the Supreme Court will say whether the Asda shop floor employees are entitled to compare their wages to those of warehouse workers.

If the court says they are comparable for equal pay purposes, this could open the door for thousands of retail sector workers to bring equal pay claims against their employers.

The Court of Appeal, which heard the Asda Stores v Brierley case in 2019, ruled that the two groups of workers can compare their wages for equal pay purposes, upholding the rulings of the employment tribunal and the Employment Appeal Tribunal.

Law firm Leigh Day, which is representing around 38,000 Asda staff in the case, said it was the largest equal pay claim to ever be brought in the UK and has estimated that pay outs could total £8bn if all retailers lose their cases.

Sainsbury’s case

Leigh Day has also been acting on behalf of Sainsbury’s workers who have brought a similar equal pay claim. In March 2020 Sainsbury’s claimed that store staff had provided incorrect job titles to the employment tribunal, which it argued invalidated their claim.

However, the tribunal has this week ruled that Sainsbury’s argument had “no proper factual basis” and that the organisaton had acted unreasonably.

It ordered Sainsbury’s to pay costs which will be decided by the county court. Leigh Day estimated that these were around £432,000.

It said the difference in hourly pay for a Sainsbury’s shop worker and those in the warehouse range between £1.50 to £4 an hour. If the workers are successful in their equal pay case, they could be entitled to more than £10,000 for up to six years’ back pay.

Linda Wong, a partner in the employment team at Leigh Day, said: “Sainsbury’s continues to drag its heels, blocking its shop floor staff from being paid what they are worth at every opportunity possible.

“Costs awards are rare in the employment tribunal, especially on an indemnity basis, which just goes to show how badly Sainsbury’s acted. The tribunal ruled that Sainsbury’s was unreasonable in their recent attempt to stop these equal pay claims and that their argument had no grounds for success.

“Hopefully, this decision acts as a clear sign to Sainsbury’s that they cannot push their weight around. As a result of the pandemic supermarket workers have finally been recognised as frontline workers and it’s time for their value to be reflected in their pay.”

In January Tesco was ordered by the Employment Appeal Tribunal to disclose information it holds about how much its warehouse staff are paid – evidence which could be key to the equal pay case being brought against it by shop floor workers. Some 3,700 staff are involved in the Tesco case.

More than 300 shop workers at Next have also brought a similar equal pay claim against their employer. At an employment tribunal in January Leigh Day accused it of destroying vital documents needed to help staff pursue their claim.

