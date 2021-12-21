CoronavirusEconomics, government & businessLatest NewsHospitalityFurlough

Response to Sunak measures: New Covid funding ‘just the first step’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak's latest measures to protect business and livelihoods from the Omicron-Covid surge are just a ‘first step’ towards what’s needed this winter.

Progressive think tank the Institute for Public Policy Research, called for further action to “limit the financial toll of Omicron, save jobs and prevent a cost-of-living crisis”. While welcoming Sunak's initiative broadly, not enough was being done on statutory sick pay in particular, it said. Dr George Dibb, head of IPPR’s Centre for Economic Justice, said: “The chancellor has subsidised the cost of sick pay to businesses but not shifted the incentives to make self-isolating financially sustainable for many people. Sunak should urgently increase the level of sick pay and expand eligibility so more people can claim it. Additionally, we support putting in place a new furlough scheme and supporting the worst-off with a Universal Credit boost. Dibb added: “This wave of Covid-19 is happening just as inflation and price spikes are causing a cost-of-living crisis. It’s not sufficient to just support businesses through this crisis, further measures to support people’s incomes are needed. Without action now those on low incomes are being left out in the cold this winter.” The Institute of Directors was mo
