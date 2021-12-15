RetailLatest NewsDispute resolutionIndustrial action / strikesTrade unions

Tesco averts pre-Christmas strike action with latest deal

by Jo Faragher
Strike threats at warehouses and distribution centres had raised concerns over Christmas shopping
Shutterstock

Tesco has agreed a deal with another of the unions representing its drivers and warehouse workers, averting the threat of a Christmas strike. It has agreed a higher pay offer with shopworkers’ union Usdaw, which will now ballot more than 5,000 members who work for Tesco. Usdaw said it had “secured a new and much improved pay offer” and “planned industrial action in the week before Christmas Eve has been suspended pending the ballot result”. The deal with Usdaw follows another resolution last week with the Unite union, which led to a series of strikes at distribution centres being called off while members voted on a 5.5% pay increase backdated to July. Usdaw’s strike had been planned for distribution centres in Daventry, Goole, Hinckley, Lichfield, Livingston, two sites in Magor, Peterborough and Southampton. Usdaw national officer Joanne McGuinness said: "After the overwhelming vote in favour of industrial action, Tesco reopened pay negotiations with Usdaw. "I am pleased to say that we have been successful in achieving a significantly improved offer and Usdaw is recommending that members accept it in the ballot." A Tesco spokesperson said: "We're pleased to have agreed a pay deal with Usdaw that it recommends to its members. "Colleagues at these centres will no longer be taking industrial action. We look forward to delivering a fantastic Christmas for customers."

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years.

