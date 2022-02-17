Social mobility: employers vow to improve recruitment processes

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Ashleigh Webber Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+.

Seventy-seven per cent of students believe the pandemic has worsened inequalities for young people entering the graduate jobs market, according to a survey of 2,000 university students by Bright Network, a platform that connects young people with graduate jobs and internships. Young people are also likely to avoid organisations they do not think are doing enough to improve diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Three in 10 think organisations that take DEIB seriously stand out, while nine in 10 say they will consider the diversity or inclusivity of an organisation before applying for a job. Bright Network has developed a 10-point social mobility action plan to help organisations make their recruitment practices more inclusive. Numerous major employers have shown their support for the plan, including those from sectors including financial services, law, technology, transport and academia. The organisation wants to see employers provide additional support and coaching to candidates where stages of their application process could post challenges to some groups. For example, 40% of black heritage students told researchers that they were concerned about tests in the application process, compared with 29% of the whole student population.