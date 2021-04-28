Three in four retail staff want mobile-based L&D

Shutterstock

Almost three-quarters (74%) of frontline retail workers would welcome mobile-based learning opportunities, but only 14% currently receive training in this way.

According to technology company Yoobic, which supplies digital tools to frontline workers, 47% of retail staff want training to be delivered digitally, but many employers are not meeting this wish.

It said the lack of mobile learning opportunities risks leaving retail workers underprepared and limits their ability to adapt as their roles evolve in response to changing consumer habits.

It could also force “un-nurtured” talent to leave the retail sector, said Yoobic’s CEO Fabrice Haiat.

“Tomorrow’s retail leaders are the frontline workforce of today, so it’s imperative that retailers tackle the digital training gap, so that retail staff are not only empowered to deliver value that creates rewarding shopping experiences that keep customers coming back, but also that talent is nurtured to create rewarding, long-term careers,” said Haiat.

“Engaging, motivating and retaining talent is an ongoing challenge that will only be truly resolved when businesses invest in the employee experience.

“By investing in a programme of continuous improvement and learning, delivered on the digital platforms and devices staff now demand, retailers can build for their future through an empowered frontline.”

Forty-one per cent of retail workers say they want learning opportunities to be continuous, with small modules or tasks offered on a regular basis, while 24% want to access training on demand.

Twenty-eight per cent receive training only once a quarter, while 24% receive it once a month.

Marston’s Skills

Elsewhere, pub chain Marston’s has introduced a gamified training app to help transform the way staff engage with L&D.

The Marston’s Skills app, developed by simulation specialist Attensi, includes a series of mini games and challenges based on real-life pub scenarios.

Marston’s HR director Liam Powell said: “The partnership with Attensi demonstrates our determination to invest in and grow our people and our business. As we move forward as a focused pub company, we see this platform being an absolute game changer to helping our teams grow their knowledge, experience and careers with us.”

Attensi business development director Greg Hull said: “It has been our privilege to support Marston’s with the largest training rollout in its history. Upskilling over 10,000 people during such a unique period is no mean feat, and we’ve been blown away by the team’s commitment to winning the trust of both staff and customers as we enter a new era for hospitality.”

