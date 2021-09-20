Longer lorry driving hours to be extended until January

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The temporary rules allowing HGV drivers to be on the road for longer are expected to be extended until January 2022, according to Unite, which has described the move as ‘potentially illegal’. The union has learned that the government is looking at continuing the relaxation on driving hours until 23 January. The rules were relaxed on 12 July in an effort to ease pressure on supply chains caused by a shortage of lorry drivers. That relaxation is currently scheduled to end on 3 October. Existing regulations allow for a "temporary" relaxation in driving hours, but Unite has said what would be a six-month period of extended hours and other recent period of relaxation is not ‘temporary’. It is seeking legal advice on the issue. Since the start of the pandemic, HGV driving regulations have been relaxed for 10 out of 18 months Under the government’s relaxation, drivers can drive for up to 11 hours a day, compared to the usual maximum of 10 hours, and a total of 99 hours per fortnight (previously 90) with rest periods also reduced. Sharon Graham, the new general secretary of Unite, said: “These latest proposals are a further knee-jerk response to a crisis wholly created by the employers and the government.
