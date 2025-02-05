Latest NewsRetailJob creation and lossesLabour market

Aldi to offer 1,600 jobs in new stores

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Aldi has recently announced pay rises for store assistants while rivals plan to cut jobs
Pic: Aldi
Aldi has recently announced pay rises for store assistants while rivals plan to cut jobs
Pic: Aldi

Supermarket chain Aldi has announced the creation of 1,600 new jobs this year as it opens more stores in the UK.

Rivals Tesco and Sainsbury’s have both recently announced they would reduce headcount, with Sainsbury’s citing an increased national insurance bill as one of the factors in its decision.

The discount retailer plans to open stores in locations including Cambridgeshire, Greater Manchester and Lytham in Lancashire.

In January, it announced that pay would increase for store assistants to at least £12.71 an hour nationally, and £14.00 an hour within the M25 – the highest in the sector, and above the national living wage, which will rise to £12.21 an hour in April.

Store assistant pay will rise to £13.62 and £14.23 an hour respectively based on length of service.

HR director Kelly Stokes said Aldi was “committed to creating rewarding careers and offering market-leading pay for all our store colleagues”.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi UK and Ireland, added: “Our colleagues are the best in the business and this latest pay rise reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring they remain the best paid.

“Every single Aldi colleague plays an absolutely vital role in delivering on our promise to bring unbeatable Aldi prices to even more customers across the UK.”

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Compulsory response to Labour Force Survey an ‘option’,...

Budget impact ‘not as bad as feared’ –...

Tesco announces job cuts in stores and head...

Heathrow expansion could create 100,000 jobs

Cardiff University to cut 7% of workforce

More than 1,000 jobs saved in Harland &...

WHSmith sale could risk jobs for high-street staff

Employer tax hikes fuel jump in ‘distressed’ firms

Jobs boost for Rolls-Royce as MoD signs off...

Sainsbury’s to cut 3,000 jobs