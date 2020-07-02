Top 10 HR questions June 2020: flexible furlough and redundancy

Shutterstock

Changes to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme include the introduction of flexible furlough and the gradual withdrawal of funding.

From 1 July 2020, employees that have previously been furloughed can work part time for their employer. Funding will be decreased monthly, from August, until the scheme closes at the end of October 2020. Questions about these changes were among the most popular FAQs on XpertHR in June.

The economic impact of coronavirus also resulted in queries from HR about redundancy.

The top 10 HR questions in June 2020:

1. How is the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme changing between 1 July 2020 and 31 October 2020?

2. When will the coronavirus job retention scheme close?

3. What is flexible furlough?

4. How should an employer deal with annual leave requests where the employee would be required to quarantine after travelling abroad?

5. What should the employer and employee discuss at an individual redundancy consultation meeting?

6.What should an employer do if an employee does not comply with social distancing or hygiene measures at work?

7. How does an employer make use of flexible furloughing to allow furloughed employees to work part time from 1 July 2020?

8. Is an employee entitled to their normal full pay during the notice period if they are made redundant?

9. Does placing employees on furlough prevent the employer from making them redundant?

10. Can an employer inform its staff if a colleague has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19)?