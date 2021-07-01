Annual hoursBrexitCoronavirusDiscipline and grievancesDismissal

Top 10 HR questions June 2021: Settled status deadline

by XpertHR
by XpertHR A van encourages EU citizens in the UK to apply for settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme which ended on 30 June.
Photo: Amer Ghazzal/Alamy
A van encourages EU citizens in the UK to apply for settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme which ended on 30 June.
Photo: Amer Ghazzal/Alamy

The deadline for applications under the EU settlement scheme was 30 June 2021. Where an EEA national is eligible to apply under the scheme but has missed the deadline, there is some scope for making a late application. The number one FAQ in this month's top 10 looks at the process for employers to follow if an existing employee has missed the deadline. As the deadline for applying for settled status passes, employers are also looking for information on right to work checks for EEA nationals. The evidence that employers can accept in these circumstances changes from 1 July 2021. The top 10 also features general employment law questions, including on the calculation of holiday pay and disciplinary procedures.

The top 10 HR questions in June 2021:

1. What should an employer do if it becomes aware that an EEA national employee does not have settled or pre-settled status? 2. How should employers carry out right to work in the UK checks for EEA nationals from 1 July 2021? 3. Can employers ask employees if they have had a coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination? 4. Can an employer require employees to have a coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination? 5. When does overtime have to be included in holiday pay?
