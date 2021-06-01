Top 10 HR questions May 2021: Right-to-work, Covid-19 vaccinations

Shutterstock

European nationals have until the end of June to apply under the settlement scheme, if they arrived in the UK before 2021. Employers need to continue to carry out proper right to work checks for all employees during this period.

Right to work checks are the subject of the most popular questions in the top 10 for May. In particular, how can employers ensure they are acting lawfully where they do not know if an EEA national arrived in the UK before or after the end of the Brexit transition period?

Other popular FAQs look at employers’ obligations regarding coronavirus vaccinations; zero hours contracts; sickness absence on bank holidays; and annual leave requests where the employeee may be required to quarantine.

The top 10 HR questions in May 2021:

1. Can an employer rely on an EEA passport as evidence of the right to work if the individual arrived in the UK after 31 December 2020?

2. How should employers carry out right to work in the UK checks for European nationals following Brexit?

3. Can employers ask employees if they have had a coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination?

4. What is the status of workers engaged on casual or zero hours contracts?

5. If an employee is on sickness absence during a bank holiday, are they entitled to be paid or to receive additional time off in lieu?

6. How should an employer deal with annual leave requests where the employee would be required to quarantine after travelling abroad?

7. Can an employer require employees to have a coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination?

8. What is “employee liability information” under the TUPE Regulations 2006?

9. Can employers gather and analyse information for equality monitoring purposes under the UK GDPR?

10. What should an employer do if an employee refuses to wear a face covering when this is required?

