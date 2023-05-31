Employers face three days of disruption as train strikes begin

Latest NewsDispute resolutionIndustrial action / strikesTrade unions

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, has accused unions of causing “disappointment and frustration” as the first of three train strikes this week begins.

Drivers’ union Aslef is staging a 24-hour strike today (31 May), with a further day of industrial action planned for Saturday 3 June. Members of RMT will stage a strike on Friday 2 June, and there is an overtime ban for Aslef drivers on 1 June, so commuters attempting to get to work on Thursday will also be impacted.

The strikes will affect the FA Cup final and the Epsom Derby this weekend. Aslef members have already walked out on 12 May, having rejected a 4% pay offer.

RMT members agreed to a new mandate for strike action, meaning industrial action could continue until November. RMT members who work for Network Rail have agreed to a revised pay offer, however.

Train strike disruption

Unions announce new rail strikes 

Who’s on strike and when? 

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, told Sky News that no negotiations were taking place to resolve the dispute. The Department for Transport, meanwhile, said it had “facilitated a fair and reasonable pay offer”.

Speaking from a picket line at Newcastle station, Whelan said: “When we get a deal that is acceptable, we’ll let you know.”

An RDG spokesperson said: “The upcoming rail strikes called by the Aslef and RMT leadership will not only affect our passengers’ daily commute, but will also impact those travelling to and from the FA Cup final and other events across the country, causing disappointment and frustration for tens of thousands of people.

“It will also inconvenience families who have been looking forward to and have planned their half-term holidays. It will also further burden our people who have already lost thousands of pounds at a time of financial strain.”

Last month, responding to the RMT’s new mandate, RDG chair Steve Montgomery said the organisation was “blindsided” by the announcement, claiming the union was “negotiating in blind faith”.

UKHospitality, which represents businesses in the hospitality sector, said the industrial action would cost the industry £132 million in sales this weekend.

