Hybrid workingEmployee engagementLatest NewsFlexible working

UK employers seek more in-office working to boost engagement

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Shutterstock / Jirsak
Shutterstock / Jirsak

UK employers are pushing for more in-office attendance, driven largely by a belief that it boosts engagement at work.

Research by WTW found three in five (60%) of companies across a range of industries have introduced a formal policy requiring workplace attendance for a minimum number of days per week.

The global advisory and broking solutions firm’s Flexible Work Models Pulse Survey showed the introduction of these policies had mostly come about because employers thought face-to-face interactions increased employee engagement within teams (84%) and strengthen corporate culture (72%).

In the poll of 198 medium and large private sector employers, nearly seven in 10 (69%) also said in-office working boosted learning opportunities, particularly for junior members of staff.

Office returns

London commuting data shows limited impact of office mandates

Workers leaving businesses who demand five days in office

Return to office ‘more about appearance than purpose’

However, this conflicted with the research findings which indicated 86% of employers believe a better work-life balance improved employee engagement.

The other benefits of remote working noted by those surveyed included the attraction and retention of staff for specific positions that could not be filled without offering this option (82%) and greater employee retention (69%).

More than three in five (61%) of respondents did not have set rules regarding which days employees were required to be on site, so they were able to decide themselves which days they wished to work remotely.

Paul Richards, Europe rewards data intelligence leader at WTW, said: “While employers navigate balancing both corporate and employee needs by encouraging employees back to the office for better engagement and productivity, without a clear structure around designated days spent in the office, organisations will be no closer to achieving improved team collaboration.

“Leaders need to rethink their flexible work models in a structured way that prioritises the employee experience and at the same time achieves corporate goals.”

He added that employers should review rewards and benefits and seek employee feedback to ensure they aligned with the needs and expectations of the workforce, while also considering realistic changes that would motivate employees back to the office.

Despite the introduction of formal policies, only around three in five (62%) of organisations are currently promoting office returns, while one in four (25%) are improving their on-site facilities such as gyms, dining provisions and physical therapy to encourage interaction at work.

Gaby Joyner, Europe head of employee experience at WTW, said: “There will be a competitive advantage for organisations that are able to create and sustain a balance where they can achieve their business objectives and employees’ need for choice. Progressive organisations are engaging with their employees in meaningful and intentional ways to understand their evolving needs and create a work environment that allows every employee to do their best work. This means understanding the needs of various work styles, including remote workers.”

She advised organisations to take a holistic look at the entirety of the employee experience so they can make hybrid working truly effective and to meet the needs of both the workforce and employers. She added: “This includes looking at the work environment, talent and reward programmes and policies, leader and manager effectiveness and culture.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Employees drawn into unethical practices by immoral workplace...

Cuddles and petting in the office. But not...

One in five frontline staff do ‘bare minimum’

Tackling the double-sided engagement problem with AI 

Exclusive: Gen Z has strong work ethic, study...

Stop assuming people are resistant to change

Danske banks the Employee Experience (Smaller Employers) Award...

Teleperformance UK and Ireland collects the 2024 Employee...

Most managers fail to notice employee dissatisfaction

Young workers to be engaged and optimistic in...