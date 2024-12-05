UK employers seek more in-office working to boost engagement

UK employers are pushing for more in-office attendance, driven largely by a belief that it boosts engagement at work.

Research by WTW found three in five (60%) of companies across a range of industries have introduced a formal policy requiring workplace attendance for a minimum number of days per week.

The global advisory and broking solutions firm’s Flexible Work Models Pulse Survey showed the introduction of these policies had mostly come about because employers thought face-to-face interactions increased employee engagement within teams (84%) and strengthen corporate culture (72%).

In the poll of 198 medium and large private sector employers, nearly seven in 10 (69%) also said in-office working boosted learning opportunities, particularly for junior members of staff.

However, this conflicted with the research findings which indicated 86% of employers believe a better work-life balance improved employee engagement.

The other benefits of remote working noted by those surveyed included the attraction and retention of staff for specific positions that could not be filled without offering this option (82%) and greater employee retention (69%).

More than three in five (61%) of respondents did not have set rules regarding which days employees were required to be on site, so they were able to decide themselves which days they wished to work remotely.

Paul Richards, Europe rewards data intelligence leader at WTW, said: “While employers navigate balancing both corporate and employee needs by encouraging employees back to the office for better engagement and productivity, without a clear structure around designated days spent in the office, organisations will be no closer to achieving improved team collaboration.

“Leaders need to rethink their flexible work models in a structured way that prioritises the employee experience and at the same time achieves corporate goals.”

He added that employers should review rewards and benefits and seek employee feedback to ensure they aligned with the needs and expectations of the workforce, while also considering realistic changes that would motivate employees back to the office.

Despite the introduction of formal policies, only around three in five (62%) of organisations are currently promoting office returns, while one in four (25%) are improving their on-site facilities such as gyms, dining provisions and physical therapy to encourage interaction at work.

Gaby Joyner, Europe head of employee experience at WTW, said: “There will be a competitive advantage for organisations that are able to create and sustain a balance where they can achieve their business objectives and employees’ need for choice. Progressive organisations are engaging with their employees in meaningful and intentional ways to understand their evolving needs and create a work environment that allows every employee to do their best work. This means understanding the needs of various work styles, including remote workers.”

She advised organisations to take a holistic look at the entirety of the employee experience so they can make hybrid working truly effective and to meet the needs of both the workforce and employers. She added: “This includes looking at the work environment, talent and reward programmes and policies, leader and manager effectiveness and culture.”

