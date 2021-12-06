Union loses legal challenge over PM’s decision in Priti Patel bullying case

accused Johnson of misinterpreting the definition of bullying under the code, which sets out the standards expected of ministers and how they conduct their duties. The case centred around how Johnson interpreted the statement, “harassing, bullying or other inappropriate or discriminating behaviour wherever it takes place is not consistent with the ministerial code and will not be tolerated”. The purpose of the judicial review was not to determine whether or not Patel had bullied staff. When allegations of bullying against Patel emerged in 2020, Johnson sought advice from Sir Alex Allan, the independent adviser on ministers’ interests.A union has lost its High Court challenge against Boris Johnson’s decision to back the home secretary after she was accused of bullying civil servants, finding that he had not misinterpreted rules governing ministers' behaviour. The FDA union, which represents senior Whitehall staff, initiated the judicial review after the Prime Minister decided to keep Priti Patel in post, despite claims that she had broken the ministerial code. It