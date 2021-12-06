Latest NewsPublic sectorCase lawTrade unionsBullying and harassment

Union loses legal challenge over PM’s decision in Priti Patel bullying case

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber PA Images / Alamy
PA Images / Alamy

A union has lost its High Court challenge against Boris Johnson’s decision to back the home secretary after she was accused of bullying civil servants, finding that he had not misinterpreted rules governing ministers' behaviour. The FDA union, which represents senior Whitehall staff, initiated the judicial review after the Prime Minister decided to keep Priti Patel in post, despite claims that she had broken the ministerial code. It accused Johnson of misinterpreting the definition of bullying under the code, which sets out the standards expected of ministers and how they conduct their duties. The case centred around how Johnson interpreted the statement, “harassing, bullying or other inappropriate or discriminating behaviour wherever it takes place is not consistent with the ministerial code and will not be tolerated”. The purpose of the judicial review was not to determine whether or not Patel had bullied staff. When allegations of bullying against Patel emerged in 2020, Johnson sought advice from Sir Alex Allan, the independent adviser on ministers’ interests. Guidance from Sir Alex read: “My advice is that the home secretary has not consistently met the high standards required by the ministerial code of treating her civil servants with consideration and respect. Her approach on occasions has amounted to behaviour that can be described as bullying in terms of the impact
Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ (Occupational Health and Wellbeing Plus) and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

