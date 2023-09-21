Unions and industry voice irritation with green policy delays

Prime minister Rishi Sunak’s statement on delaying measures to combat climate change and pollution has been condemned by unions.

Sunak said he was “confident” the UK would hit net zero by 2050 despite his announcement of a five-year delay in the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars. He also scrapped the target of no gas boilers to be installed in new homes by 2025, and for the phasing out of boilers altogether to begin in 2033 in favour of heat pumps.

Independent statutory body the Climate Change Committee (CCC) responded to the PM’s statement saying that the UK had “moved backwards”.

The effects of the diluting of green policy on employment in industries offering new, cleaner tech was the concern for union leaders.

Sue Ferns, senior deputy general secretary of engineers and professionals union Prospect, said the move was politically motivated: “Both workers and employers in the energy industry know we need clear and consistent policy to drive investment and create good, well-paid jobs in clean energy.

“We cannot plan and build the energy system we need for the future when the government changes its policy from week to week.

“This politically motivated announcement will cost jobs and hold the economy back, while doing nothing to bring down bills or increase our energy security.”

For GMB, the energy union, general secretary Andy Prendergast, said: “The UK needs a proper industrial strategy, not constant flip-flopping from a government that has lost its way.

“If the nation is to secure our energy independence and secure new jobs as we tackle climate change, there needs to be a coherent, credible plan. This government doesn’t have one.”

Businesses that use a lot of company vehicles were also disappointed by the change in tack from the government.

Paul Hollick, chair of the Association of Fleet Professionals, said the new 2030 electrification of vehicles deadline, was unhelpful. He added: “While some of our members will be pleased about this because it takes the pressure to electrify away for the time being, the reaction that we are seeing across the fleet sector to this news is largely negative. The motor industry and their fleet customers have invested billions towards meeting the 2030 electrification deadline and while there are serious operational issues that need to be tackled, especially when it comes to electric vans. The assumption within our membership was that the government would need to provide more support, not move the goalposts.

“The overwhelming feeling is probably one of irritation.”

Reacting to Sunak’s announcement, Eddie Tuttle, director of policy, research and public affairs at the Chartered Institute of Building, said it was “disappointing” to hear Sunak scale back targets made in the government’s own net zero growth plan six months ago.

“Energy consumption in buildings accounts for almost half of the UK’s carbon emissions so to deprioritise this issue is baffling when the government should instead be finding ways to support owners to retrofit their properties and improve their energy efficiency for the lowest possible cost.”

