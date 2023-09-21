Climate emergencyLatest NewsEconomics, government & businessEnvironmentJob creation and losses

Unions and industry voice irritation with green policy delays

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Prime minister Rishi Sunak’s statement on delaying measures to combat climate change and pollution has been condemned by unions.

Sunak said he was “confident” the UK would hit net zero by 2050 despite his announcement of a five-year delay in the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars. He also scrapped the target of no gas boilers to be installed in new homes by 2025, and for the phasing out of boilers altogether to begin in 2033 in favour of heat pumps.

Independent statutory body the Climate Change Committee (CCC) responded to the PM’s statement saying that the UK had “moved backwards”.

The effects of the diluting of green policy on employment in industries offering new, cleaner tech was the concern for union leaders.

Sue Ferns, senior deputy general secretary of engineers and professionals union Prospect, said the move was politically motivated: “Both workers and employers in the energy industry know we need clear and consistent policy to drive investment and create good, well-paid jobs in clean energy.

Green jobs

Steelworkers face uncertainty over jobs 

Green jobs plan needs more clarity, say MPs 

BMW electric vehicle investment could secure jobs 

“We cannot plan and build the energy system we need for the future when the government changes its policy from week to week.

“This politically motivated announcement will cost jobs and hold the economy back, while doing nothing to bring down bills or increase our energy security.”

For GMB, the energy union, general secretary Andy Prendergast, said: “The UK needs a proper industrial strategy, not constant flip-flopping from a government that has lost its way.

“If the nation is to secure our energy independence and secure new jobs as we tackle climate change, there needs to be a coherent, credible plan. This government doesn’t have one.”

Businesses that use a lot of company vehicles were also disappointed by the change in tack from the government.

Paul Hollick, chair of the Association of Fleet Professionals, said the new 2030 electrification of vehicles deadline, was unhelpful. He added: “While some of our members will be pleased about this because it takes the pressure to electrify away for the time being, the reaction that we are seeing across the fleet sector to this news is largely negative. The motor industry and their fleet customers have invested billions towards meeting the 2030 electrification deadline and while there are serious operational issues that need to be tackled, especially when it comes to electric vans. The assumption within our membership was that the government would need to provide more support, not move the goalposts.

“The overwhelming feeling is probably one of irritation.”

Reacting to Sunak’s announcement, Eddie Tuttle, director of policy, research and public affairs at the Chartered Institute of Building, said it was “disappointing” to hear Sunak scale back targets made in the government’s own net zero growth plan six months ago.

“Energy consumption in buildings accounts for almost half of the UK’s carbon emissions so to deprioritise this issue is baffling when the government should instead be finding ways to support owners to retrofit their properties and improve their energy efficiency for the lowest possible cost.”

 

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

One in three Gen-Z workers reject jobs because...

Deloitte launches sustainability and climate learning programme

CIPD Festival of Work: ‘Businesses will fail if...

Green energy jobs given lift by new Delivery...

FTSE 100 firms overlooking staff poverty

Four in 10 think firms should focus on...

Covid, climate change and infodemic set to disrupt...

HR shut out of climate change projects

Deloitte launches climate change learning for all staff

Europe could create millions of jobs with digital...