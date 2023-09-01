PROMOTED CONTENTLatest NewsHR practiceHR strategyThe HR profession

What does it mean to be an HR professional in 2024? (survey)

by Personnel Today
by Personnel Today Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Make UKThe world of HR is changing rapidly. The scarcity of skills and candidates, the emergence of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, and the need to better engage employees, have all elevated HR’s role in their organisations.

Gone are the days of HR being a transactional or support department. HR is now a much more strategic function, one that is vital to organisations’ success as they navigate economic uncertainty, adjust to new ways of working, embed new tools, and compete for talent in a tightening labour market.

Our survey in partnership with HR and employment law provider Make UK seeks to understand more about the biggest people challenges for 2024, and how HR professionals plan to address them.

It should take around 10 minutes to complete and you’ll be entered into a prize draw to win up to £100 in Amazon vouchers.

Let us know what you think by taking the survey now.

Take the survey

