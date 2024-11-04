Kamala win would be positive for UK women at work – survey

A US election win for Kamala Harris would have a positive impact on women in UK workplaces, according to new research.

Employee experience platform Culture Amp found that almost two-thirds (65%) of senior business decision makers in the UK think a win for the Democrat presidential candidate would positively change how women are perceived in the workplace, as well as their leadership ambitions.

Harris is currently serving as US vice president – the first woman, African American and Asian American (she is of Indian Jamaican heritage) woman to serve in this office.

Culture Amp also found that 68% of respondents felt that if Harris does win the election this week (5 November), more women would feel confident to apply for senior roles. This was the case for 74% of female respondents, and 65% of men.

More black respondents (81%) than white respondents (66%) thought a Harris victory would positively encourage women to push themselves forward for senior roles, Culture Amp found.

Younger workers were more optimistic about women’s status in the workplace, with 70% of 16- to 24-year-olds saying Harris’ appointment would lead to women being in a stronger position, compared to 52% of over-55s.

Additionally, 65% of those aged 25 to 34 say that Harris becoming president would increase their confidence in there being equality at work. Just over half (52%) of the 45 – 54 age bracket and nearly half (47%) of over 55s felt this to be the case.

The research also showed that 64% of black respondents, 59% of those with multiple ethnic backgrounds felt that equality would be improved.

Melissa Paris, director of people science at Culture Amp, said: “Irrespective of who wins the US election, leadership changes can signal new beginnings, an injection of energy, or a pivot in strategic direction.

“Unlike other roles, leadership positions are likely to directly affect employees far and wide across the organisation – except that in the case of the US election, the wider world is watching.”

Global data from Culture Amp shows that women take up 30% of the seats in boardrooms, but they experience exclusion and inequity in their organisation despite their seniority.

She added: “Should Kamala Harris become President, taking on one of the most powerful roles in the world, it’s no surprise that people around the globe are taking note and are likely to be raising our optimism for equality accordingly.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“However Harris’ election alone would be unlikely to contribute meaningfully to any individual company achieving structural gender equity gains.

“Companies that want to use this positive transition to drive equity will need to harness this momentum to implement evidence-based, structural DEI programs. This can be a powerful moment to take initial steps or recommit to previous intentions.”