Waning interest in roles once held by EU workers triggers 11% wage rise

Falling interest in jobs once held by workers from the EU has seen advertised wages for roles jump by 11% since 2019. Online recruitment giant Indeed, which conducted the research, said the rise was more than double the 5% wage growth seen in roles with the lowest share of European nationals. The pay growth gap widened after lockdown restrictions eased last spring, when a rapid rise in job postings triggered labour shortages which could no longer be easily filled with EU workers post-Brexit. A decline in interest among jobseekers in jobs which utilised a high proportion of EU workers indicates that severe recruitment challenges are likely to linger, according to the analysis. Indeed compared the rate of advertised salary growth in occupations that before the pandemic had a workforce in which more than one worker in 10 was an EU national with occupations with 5-10% EU nationals and those with fewer than 5%. It found that while wages soared by 11% between 2019 and 2021 in occupations in which more than one worker in 10 was from the EU – including construction, cleaning, driving, hospitality and leisure – pay grew by just 5% in jobs in which EU citizens accounted for fewer than one in 20 employees. The gap in pay growth widened as lockdown restrictions eased last spring; with jobseeker interest in some sectors failing to keep up with businesses' demand for recruits, post-Brexit immigration rules made it harder for employers to plug gaps with foreign workers.
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper