Wetherspoon appoints bar staff to board of directors

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.JD Wetherspoon has appointed four pub managers to its board of directors after a consultation with shareholders and employees suggested it would benefit from having more pub experience at executive level. Wetherspoon received more than 100 applications from staff nationwide and appointed two employees to full director status and two as associate directors. “A successful pub company depends primarily on gradual improvements, based on suggestions from employees,” said Tim Martin, the pub chain’s chairman and founder. “Pub and area managers, and other members of pub teams, have always participated in weekly decision-making meetings, which distil suggestions from the 'front line'. “The appointment of employee directors will extend this approach to board meetings and will help to preserve the culture of the company for the future.” West Midlands regional manager Debbie Whittingham, who joined nearly 30 years ago, and Hudson Simmons, area manager for Sheffield, have been appointed as employee directors with full board director status. Regional manager for Manchester, Will Fotheringham, and Emma Gibson manager of The Imperial pub in Exeter, have been made associate employee directors. All four will act as directors from today, and will remain in place for three years. Luke Hildyard, executive director of the High Pay Centre, said on Twitter that it was “a shame they're all pub managers, and appointed by the board rather than elected by colleagues,” but added it was further recognition for “the importance of worker voice”.
