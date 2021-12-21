CoronavirusEconomics, government & businessLatest NewsHospitalityFurlough

Treasury could afford more business support, says economics expert

by Adam McCulloch
The Institute for Fiscal Studies has added to pressure from the hospitality sector for more business support by explaining that the chancellor can afford to step in. IFS director Paul Johnson told the BBC that, given figures showing the government borrowed less last month and despite higher interest rates, the chancellor would be able to afford to meet demands from pubs, restaurants and nightclubs for financial support. The gap between government spending and tax income stood at £17.4bn in November, £4.9bn down on a year earlier when the furlough scheme was in full swing, but still the second highest gap since monthly records began in 1993. People's reluctance to go out because of fear of the Omicron variant of Covid has caused businesses to struggle, at a time when many hospitality firms would expect to make a sizeable proportion of their annual profits. However, Johnson conceded that it would be “very hard indeed” to provide targeted support to those who needed it most, given that city centres were harder hit than other areas. He added that fears of fuelling high inflation meant Sunak would be worried about “throwing more billions into the economy at this stage”. On Monday the chancellor met business leaders who want financial support. Hospitality and entertainment firms are calling for a clear decision from the government on whether to expect further Covid restrictions in England in the coming days.
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

