Treasury could afford more business support, says economics expert

demands from pubs, restaurants and nightclubs for financial support. The gap between government spending and tax income stood at £17.4bn in November, £4.9bn down on a year earlier when the furlough scheme was in full swing, but still the second highest gap since monthly records began in 1993. People's reluctance to go out because of fear of the Omicron variant of Covid has caused businesses to struggle, at a time when many hospitality firms would expect to make a sizeable proportion of their annual profits. However, Johnson conceded that it would be “very hard indeed” to provide targeted support to those who needed it most, given that city centres were harder hit than other areas.The Institute for Fiscal Studies has added to pressure from the hospitality sector for more business support by explaining that the chancellor can afford to step in. IFS director Paul Johnson told the BBC that, given figures showing the government borrowed less last month and despite higher interest rates, the chancellor would be able to afford to meet