Why I’m unsure a four-day week would work

I’m really having to bite my tongue at the moment when I see reductionist headlines stating that “four-day working week” trials are a huge success. I know, it feels like I’m paddling against a strong current and that it’s against everything I stand for, so let me explain. We’ve been discussing the idea of a four-day week since the 1970s – technology would “free us up” and we’d all have more leisure time. Reality didn’t follow this path and, come 2019, we were working harder and longer than ever. The term “burnout” had gone from being something that the Japanese had a word for (Karoshi - “overwork death”) to a mainstream worry. Cue 2020 and the global hurricane that was, and still is, the Covid pandemic. Suddenly, old-style work patterns have been blown away; many of us are working from home and there’s a huge push from employees to keep it that way. Isn’t this the perfect time to trial a four-day week? Absolutely not for most complex work environments. Until the pandemic is over, we cannot make any long-term plans, and we should be balancing the changes in work practices with the short-term need to keep our people safe (and not confuse the two). Secondly, and hugely importantly, the phrase “four-day week” is plain wrong. For the last decade there’s been a drive to make work a more flexible concept, recognising shifting patterns in people’s lives, needs and wants. We are trying to move away from 9-5 Monday-Friday, and yet, here we are, lopping a day off that outmoded concept. What if somebody wants to work on Sunday, or at 10pm, or at 6am? What if they want to work 10 days straight and then four days off? What if they need time to care for others and themselves, and thus a more fluid work pattern works for them? [pullquote]Until the pandemic is over, we cannot make any long-term plans, and we should be balancing the changes in work practices with the short-term need to keep our people safe.”[/pullquote] Hence my frustration. The phrase “four-day week” just doesn’t cover what we need to consider to reset work. We should be talking