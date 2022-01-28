Four-day weekLatest NewsBenefitsWellbeingWork-life balance

How challenging is it to implement a four-day week?

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber
A four-day working week may be attractive for employees, but what challenges could organisations encounter? Ashleigh Webber looks at some of the practicalities of the shorter working week. Interest in the idea of a four-day working week has been growing recently, following the launch of what is thought to be the first major UK trial. The six-month pilot, overseen by campaign group 4-Day Week Global and think-tank Autonomy, will see dozens of companies test the concept so that researchers can analyse the impact it has on productivity and staff wellbeing. The idea is that employees work one fewer day per week with no loss of pay, often working the same number of contracted hours but over four days rather than five. Its advocates argue that employees can be just as productive, if not more, as staff seek to minimise distractions. According to office space broker Instant Offices, there was a 110% rise in Google searches referencing four-day weeks after the UK pilot was announced, indicating how attractive the idea could be. It has also been identified as the most sought-after employee benefit. With numerous trials having been run in New Zealand, Iceland and Japan, the concept of a shorter working week is by no means new. Jamie McKenzie, director at Sodexo Engage, says: “The five-day working week was cemented centuries ago, but at a time when many workers had partners at home to handle cooking, cleaning, and childcare.” He notes that more than half of employees report work eating into their personal life. “The world has changed a lot since then, and even if one doesn’t have children to fill up their hours, our understanding of wellbeing, especially mental health, and productivity has grown in leaps and bounds since the days of physically clocking in and out.”

