Why salaries won’t lure new talent forever

As competition for talent heats up, it can be tempting to increase starting salaries to lure candidates. But, as Nathan Peart writes, this technique may no longer be an effective method for attracting younger talent. Throwing money at a problem is one of the oldest tricks in the books for a reason – usually it works to some extent. For those with deep pockets, it can often make things move quicker, prompt a decision faster, and ultimately ensure people feel valued in terms of compensation.
Nathan Peart is a managing director in the Associate Practice Group at legal search firm Major, Lindsey & Africa.