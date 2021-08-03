Goldman Sachs to increase junior bankers’ pay

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Although no formal announcement about the salary increase has been made, it has been widely reported that first year analysts, who currently receive $86,000 (£61,800), could see their basic pay before bonuses increase to $110,000; second year analysts $125,000; and the more senior first year associates $150,000. Goldman Sachs has declined to comment on the pay rise, but an internal announcement is expected this week. It comes as a former Goldman Sachs banker and ex-CEO of the London Stock Exchange, Xavier Rolet, criticised younger employees for being “entitled” and said they should stop complaining about long working hours or find another job. Earlier this year, a group of junior bankers threatened to leave Goldman Sachs unless the bank addressed a long-hours culture which saw them regularly work 95-hour weeks. Their survey of junior colleagues found some only slept five hours a night and felt their mental health was in decline. Rolet said he would often work 130-hour weeks when starting out his career in the 1980s, “We'd work the whole New York trading day in the offi