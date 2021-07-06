Job creation and lossesLabour marketLatest NewsManufacturingTrade unions

1,000 jobs secured with electric vehicle plant at Ellesmere Port

by Rob Moss
Image: Stellantis

Auto giant Stellantis has announced £100 million investment at Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port plant, transforming the plant to produce electric vehicles and securing 1,000 jobs and many more in the supply chain. By the end of 2022, Ellesmere Port will produce electric vans and people carriers for the company's Vauxhall, Opel, Peugeot and Citroën brands for both domestic and export markets.
[pullquote]I particularly want to thank our highly skilled, dedicated workforce for their patience and contribution; we never let them down” – Carlos Tavares, CEO[/pullquote]
This dedication to battery electric vehicles will go towards achieving the UK government's decision to stop sales of pure petrol and diesel engined vehicles from 2030. In a statement, Stellantis said the investment will build on performance improvements made possible through co-operation between the company, the Unite union and "the workforce's drive to transform their plant". Carlos Tavares, chief executive officer, said: "Performance is always the trigger for sustainability and this £100 million investment demonstrates our commitment to the UK and to Ellesmere Port. I particularly want to thank our highly skilled, dedicated workforce for their patience and contribution; we never let them down. "Equally, I want to thank our partners the Unite union for their open mindset and strong co-operation and, of course, the UK government for their continued support. Producing battery electric vehicles here will support clean, safe and affordable mobility for the citizens. Since 1903 Vauxhall has manufactured vehicles in Britain and we will continue to do so." Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: "Ellesmere Port's proud tradition in auto manufacturing will continue for many years to come thanks to today's investment. Stellantis' decision to double down on their commitment to this site is a clear vote of confidence in the UK as one of the best locations globally for competitive auto manufacturing."
Rob Moss

Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.

