1,000 jobs secured with electric vehicle plant at Ellesmere Port

[pullquote]I particularly want to thank our highly skilled, dedicated workforce for their patience and contribution; we never let them down” – Carlos Tavares, CEO[/pullquote]This dedication to battery electric vehicles will go towards achieving the UK government’s decision to stop sales of pure petrol and diesel engined vehicles from 2030. In a statement, Stellantis said the investment will build on performance improvements made possible through co-operation between the company, the Unite union and “the workforce’s drive to transform their plant”. Carlos Tavares, chief executive officer, said: “Performance is always the trigger for sustainability and this £100 million investment demonstrates our commitment to the UK and to Ellesmere Port. I particularly want to thank our highly skilled, dedicated workforce for their patience and contribution; we never let them down.