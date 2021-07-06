1,000 jobs secured with electric vehicle plant at Ellesmere Port

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

By the end of 2022, Ellesmere Port will produce electric vans and people carriers for the company's Vauxhall, Opel, Peugeot and Citroën brands for both domestic and export markets.This dedication to battery electric vehicles will go towards achieving the UK government’s decision to stop sales of pure petrol and diesel engined vehicles from 2030. In a statement, Stellantis said the investment will build on performance improvements made possible through co-operation between the company, the Unite union and “the workforce’s drive to transform their plant”. Carlos Tavares, chief executive officer, said: “Performance is always the trigger for sustainability and this £100 million investment demonstrates our commitment to the UK and to Ellesmere Port. I particularly want to thank our highly skilled, dedicated workforce for their patience and contribution; we never let them down.“Equally, I want to thank our partners the Unite union for their open mindset and strong co-operation and, of course, the UK government for their continued support. Producing battery electric vehicles here will support clean, safe and affordable mobility for the citizens. Since 1903 Vauxhall has manufactured vehicles in Britain and we will continue to do so.” Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Ellesmere Port’s proud tradition in auto manufacturing will continue for many years to come thanks to today’s investment. Stellantis’ decision to double down on their commitment to this site is a clear vote of confidence in the UK as one of the best locations globally for compet