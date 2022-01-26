2022: The year of supportive work perks?

Saga, which focuses on serving the needs of those aged 50 and over, now provides staff with paid leave after becoming a grandparent. Online retailer Asos was among a number of employers to introduce a range of policies designed to support employees going through the menopause, or experiencing pregnancy loss. The importance of employers promoting the wellbeing of their workforce has risen up the business agenda over the last few years. As well as being associated with higher levels of employee productivity and retention, and lower levels of staff sickness and absenteeism, developing a company culture with a strong wellbeing focus is becoming increasingly important from an employer brand perspective.Several well-known employers have recently hit the headlines after introducing new work perks designed to support employees through key life events. Helen Molloy looks at what organisations should consider if they want to follow suit. Last year saw a growing number of organisations introducing policies aimed at promoting the health and happiness of their workforce by supporting them during milestone moments or health-related events. For example,