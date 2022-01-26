Latest NewsBenefitsFamily-friendly benefitsFlexible benefitsPay & benefits

2022: The year of supportive work perks?

by Helen Molloy
by Helen Molloy
Offbeat perks such as 'pawternity' leave are becoming more popular, but are they affordable and inclusive?
Several well-known employers have recently hit the headlines after introducing new work perks designed to support employees through key life events. Helen Molloy looks at what organisations should consider if they want to follow suit. Last year saw a growing number of organisations introducing policies aimed at promoting the health and happiness of their workforce by supporting them during milestone moments or health-related events. For example, Saga, which focuses on serving the needs of those aged 50 and over, now provides staff with paid leave after becoming a grandparent. Online retailer Asos was among a number of employers to introduce a range of policies designed to support employees going through the menopause, or experiencing pregnancy loss. The importance of employers promoting the wellbeing of their workforce has risen up the business agenda over the last few years. As well as being associated with higher levels of employee productivity and retention, and lower levels of staff sickness and absenteeism, developing a company culture with a strong wellbeing focus is becoming increasingly important from an employer brand perspective.

In a jobs market where there’s currently a significant shortage of skilled candidates, employers that fail to provide an attractive benefits package in addition to a competitive salary may struggle to attract and retain the talent they need.

Reward planning and priorities: XpertHR survey 2021 Pay trends January 2022: First deals of new year explored 
Having certain types of work perks in place can also help brands to stand out in the marketplace and appeal to the kinds of candidates that they want to attract. This issue of w
Helen Molloy

Helen Molloy is a partner in the employment team at Shakespeare Martineau

