Saga launches paid leave policy for grandparents

launched a consultation in 2016 on the possibility of extending shared parental leave to grandparents, but this was never enshrined in law. Under Saga’s new policy, the grandchildren of all Saga staff will also have access to its onsite nursery. The policy was launched after consultation with the workforce and external research with 2,500 people over 50. This research showed that 25% of working grandparents found it difficult to balance work with childcare commitments.Saga has announced it will offer grandparents a week of paid time off to celebrate the birth of their grandchildren. The company, which specialises in insurance and products for the over-50s, claims to be the first UK employer to offer paid grandparental leave as a benefit for its 2,500 employees. The government