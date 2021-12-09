Grandparental leaveShared parental leaveMaternityLatest NewsPaternity

Saga launches paid leave policy for grandparents

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Grandparents will be able to take a week of paid leave under the new policy
Shutterstock
Grandparents will be able to take a week of paid leave under the new policy
Shutterstock

Saga has announced it will offer grandparents a week of paid time off to celebrate the birth of their grandchildren. The company, which specialises in insurance and products for the over-50s, claims to be the first UK employer to offer paid grandparental leave as a benefit for its 2,500 employees. The government launched a consultation in 2016 on the possibility of extending shared parental leave to grandparents, but this was never enshrined in law. Under Saga’s new policy, the grandchildren of all Saga staff will also have access to its onsite nursery. The policy was launched after consultation with the workforce and external research with 2,500 people over 50. This research showed that 25% of working grandparents found it difficult to balance work with childcare commitments. Saga cited further research from Age UK that has shown that two out of five grandparents over 50 regularly provide childcare for their grandchildren, alongside figures from the Institute for Employment Studies suggesting there are 310,000 fewer older people in the labour market than pre-pandemic. Jane Storm, chief people officer at Saga said the new policy would help grandparents “play a role in their growing families from day one”. “And it’s also a symbol of how important older workers are to their companies and to society. Working life is getting longer, but the first question many people over 50 still hear is ‘when are you going to retire?’. “We want to change that mindset and show that age is no barrier to continued professional success,” she added. Storm said it wa
Avatar

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

