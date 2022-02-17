Return to office hit by reduced train services

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

A BBC analysis has revealed that one month after work-from-home guidance was lifted, some commuters are struggling to get to work amid a lack of trains and sudden cancellations. The issues with commuting are likely to be increasing the lure of working from home and depriving city centre shopping and hospitality of revenue from office workers. Rail minister Wendy Morton has not guaranteed that services would return to pre-pandemic levels. People were now working differently in a “changing landscape” with people “starting to blend home and the office”, she said, adding it was now necessary to “balance the mix”. “We are not where we were previously,” she said. The government said it had spent more than £14bn supporting the railways after passenger numbers, and ticket revenue, collapsed during the Covid pandemic.High levels of staff absence because of Covid and the need to isolate also led to services being suspended and cancelled. The Rail Delivery Group, which represents operators, said 19,500 trains were now running per day, which is equivalent to 79% of overall pre-Covid services. This was expected to rise to 85% by the end of the month it said, but current passenger demand was still below the capacity available, suggesting that rail companies felt little incentive to increase services. The latest figures from the Department for Transport show that on Monday this week, passenger usage was about 64% of pre-pandemic levels. Disruption to