Return to office hit by reduced train services

More 20% of train services that were running before the Covid pandemic have not returned, new data shows. A BBC analysis has revealed that one month after work-from-home guidance was lifted, some commuters are struggling to get to work amid a lack of trains and sudden cancellations. The issues with commuting are likely to be increasing the lure of working from home and depriving city centre shopping and hospitality of revenue from office workers. Rail minister Wendy Morton has not guaranteed that services would return to pre-pandemic levels. People were now working differently in a "changing landscape" with people "starting to blend home and the office", she said, adding it was now necessary to "balance the mix". "We are not where we were previously," she said. The government said it had spent more than £14bn supporting the railways after passenger numbers, and ticket revenue, collapsed during the Covid pandemic.
