Ellie Simmonds: Be intrigued to learn how to support disabled employees

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Ellie Simmonds participated in the women's 200m at the Tokyo Paralympics
PA Images / Alamy Stock
Ellie Simmonds participated in the women's 200m at the Tokyo Paralympics
PA Images / Alamy Stock

Paralympic gold medallist Ellie Simmonds has encouraged organisations to have open conversations with employees and job candidates who have disabilities to determine how they can be supported to perform at their best. Speaking on a webinar organised by global HR search and recruitment firm Frazer Jones, the former British Paralympic swimmer said employers and colleagues should not feel afraid to reach out to disabled individuals to determine which terms to use when talking about their condition or find out which adjustments can be offered. They must also develop workplace cultures where staff with disabilities feel comfortable expressing what they need, she said. Simmonds said that one of the biggest challenges people with disabilities often face at work is the fact that colleagues and managers sometimes make assumptions about their abilities. “You need to find out about what an individual can do before you formulate an opinion,” Simmonds advised organisations. “I know what works for me and what doesn’t.”

Disability

Does measuring disability data really help us achieve workplace inclusion?

Disability pay gap narrows to 16.5%

Clare Thornton, a partner at Frazer Jones who chaired the discussion alongside lead partner Nick Croucher, noted that employers sometimes avoided talking about disability because they had "a fear of saying the wrong thing and offending somebody"
