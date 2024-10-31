Artificial intelligenceLatest NewsLearning & developmentGraduates

AI training for students essential to prepare them for work

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
Photo: Ju Jae-young/Shutterstock

Artificial intelligence (AI) training at university will be important in preparing students for working life, according to new research.

A survey by online learning platform Coursera found that one in three (33%) students think using AI to study is helping or would help them get ready for work. However, 23% would use it more if they better understood the technology.

The research of 1,000 students and 500 educators at UK universities further showed that the use of AI isn’t as widespread as expected, with educators believing 43% of university assignments are completed with AI assistance, while students say they only use it for around a quarter (24%).

AI training for work

Older workers and AI could be missed opportunity

How HR can build a future-ready workforce amid uncertainty

Digital skills gaps mean workers stuck with low-value tasks

AI is mostly being used for research (56%), exam revision (43%) and content writing, including essays and assignments (39%).

However, more than one-fifth (21%) of students don’t use AI in their university work at all.

Despite AI being used less than anticipated, more than half (52%) of the students polled think their grades have improved since they started doing so, with 8% noting substantial improvements.

Overall, most respondents think that AI is having a positive effect on higher education, with 85% of university educators and 67% of students agreeing this is the case.

The main benefits cited by those surveyed include personalised learning (51%), increased productivity and efficiency (47%) and better support (45%).

In general, educators are more positive about the impact of AI on higher education, with a fifth (21%) believing it isn’t or won’t have, a negative effect compared to 3% of students who said the same (3%). And while 72% of educators believe AI has improved the quality of higher education, less than half (44%) of students agreed this was the case.

According to the findings, 42% of universities have added AI literacy to their curriculum.

Coursera further highlighted a systemic challenge in institutions around AI training for educators, with fewer than two in five (37%) believing their peers have the necessary skills to use AI to their advantage.

Marni Baker Stein, chief content officer at Coursera, commented: “This research shows AI is already delivering tangible benefits in higher education, from improved student grades to enhanced educator productivity. However, there is a notable gap between educators’ perceptions and actual student AI usage.”

While this overestimation could lead to the implementation of restrictive policies, universities should instead focus on developing comprehensive AI literacy programmes, she explained.

Baker Stein added: “Clear guidelines and proper training will not only protect academic integrity but also ensure graduates enter the workforce with the skills to leverage AI effectively in their careers.”

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

