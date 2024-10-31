AI training for students essential to prepare them for work

Artificial intelligence (AI) training at university will be important in preparing students for working life, according to new research.

A survey by online learning platform Coursera found that one in three (33%) students think using AI to study is helping or would help them get ready for work. However, 23% would use it more if they better understood the technology.

The research of 1,000 students and 500 educators at UK universities further showed that the use of AI isn’t as widespread as expected, with educators believing 43% of university assignments are completed with AI assistance, while students say they only use it for around a quarter (24%).

AI is mostly being used for research (56%), exam revision (43%) and content writing, including essays and assignments (39%).

However, more than one-fifth (21%) of students don’t use AI in their university work at all.

Despite AI being used less than anticipated, more than half (52%) of the students polled think their grades have improved since they started doing so, with 8% noting substantial improvements.

Overall, most respondents think that AI is having a positive effect on higher education, with 85% of university educators and 67% of students agreeing this is the case.

The main benefits cited by those surveyed include personalised learning (51%), increased productivity and efficiency (47%) and better support (45%).

In general, educators are more positive about the impact of AI on higher education, with a fifth (21%) believing it isn’t or won’t have, a negative effect compared to 3% of students who said the same (3%). And while 72% of educators believe AI has improved the quality of higher education, less than half (44%) of students agreed this was the case.

According to the findings, 42% of universities have added AI literacy to their curriculum.

Coursera further highlighted a systemic challenge in institutions around AI training for educators, with fewer than two in five (37%) believing their peers have the necessary skills to use AI to their advantage.

Marni Baker Stein, chief content officer at Coursera, commented: “This research shows AI is already delivering tangible benefits in higher education, from improved student grades to enhanced educator productivity. However, there is a notable gap between educators’ perceptions and actual student AI usage.”

While this overestimation could lead to the implementation of restrictive policies, universities should instead focus on developing comprehensive AI literacy programmes, she explained.

Baker Stein added: “Clear guidelines and proper training will not only protect academic integrity but also ensure graduates enter the workforce with the skills to leverage AI effectively in their careers.”

