Al Fayed victims ‘couldn’t go to HR’ with abuse claims

Women who raised complaints of sexual harassment and assault against former Harrods boss Mohammed Al Fayed have said there was “nowhere to go” if they wanted to report abuse.

Dozens of women have come forward with allegations against Al Fayed, who died last year aged 94, after a BBC documentary aired last week featuring testimonies of several former employees.

More than 20 female ex-employees told the programme that Al Fayed sexually assaulted or raped them, and more have come forward since.

A former personnel manager said he had attempted to attack her at a Paris apartment but she had wedged a chair behind the door and worn all of her clothes “so it would take him much longer to get to what he wanted”.

The women also told of being asked to undergo “intrusive” medical tests as part of an occupational health check-up, including sexual health tests and gynaecological examinations.

They are now planning to make a complaint to the General Medical Council about one of the two doctors who carried out the tests (the other has died), saying these tests were “wholly unnecessary”.

A woman known as Natacha who is part of the Justice for Harrods survivors group, said that the examinations “resulted in many employees’, including my own, confidential medical information being inappropriately shared within Harrods”.

Other complaints against the billionaire include that phones were tapped and there were surveillance cameras in the offices.

‘Unsafe system at work’

Barristers supporting the group of women to get justice said there was a claim for an “unsafe system at work”.

Dean Armstrong KC said: “We are in possession of material to suggest that the extent of the knowledge of those who were significant at Harrods made it… at least an acquiescence to what was going on.”

He said that senior leaders at the retailer were guilty of “acquiescence in the abuse, the selection process, the actual acts themselves”, and then went to great lengths to ensure the acts were covered up.

He added: “They couldn’t go to HR because that was internal and controlled by senior figures at Harrods, so the only place left to go was the press.”

A number of victims approached Vanity Fair in 1995 and it published an article alleging racism, sexual misconduct and staff surveillance, but Al Fayed sued for libel. Further attempts to uncover the culture at Harrods were foiled by denials and threats.

The personnel manager, known as “Sarah”, told the BBC documentary that there was “a culture of fear from the lowest of the low to the most senior person”. She worked in the recruitment team when she first joined and was often asked to bring “certain assistants” to Al Fayed for an interview.

“I soon worked out this wasn’t about career progression,” she told the programme.

Internal investigation

Al Fayed sold the business to a new owner, the Qatar Investment Authority, in 2010. In a statement, the current management said it is “utterly appalled by the allegations of abuse perpetrated by Mohammed Al Fayed”, and that it is in direct communication with the Metropolitan Police.

They added: “These were the actions of an individual who was intent on abusing his power wherever he operated and we condemn them in the strongest terms. During this time as a business we failed our employees who were his victims and for this we sincerely apologise.”

The store said it accepts vicarious liability for the actions of Al Fayed and is now investigating whether any current staff were directly or indirectly involved.

However, Bruce Drummond KC, another barrister representing the victims, said this internal process was a “complete conflict of interests”.

Drummond said: “They have known for years about the systematic abuse that took place and only chose to half-heartedly act when they knew the accusations were going to be made public.

“Harrods cannot be marking their own homework. They are trying to whitewash this whole process. If they are serious about righting the wrongs of the past, they should provide the survivors with independent counsel.”

Worker Protection Act

From 26 October 2024, employers will come under a new duty to take “reasonable steps” to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace, under the Worker Protection Act.

[There was] a culture of fear from the lowest of the low to the most senior person” – ‘Sarah’, personnel manager at Harrods 1990-1994

Kate Palmer, employment services director at Peninsula, said: “It’s important that businesses take steps to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace and have procedures in place to deal appropriately with concerns – whoever they are made against.

“Not just because it’s the right thing to do, but because employers can be held vicariously liable for the acts of their employees if a tribunal claim is brought.”

She added that stories such as the Harrods scandal should prompt employers to think about the cultures and procedures they have in place.

“It’s important for employers to reflect on what they already do and consider if more needs to be done. Do not assume that sexual harassment is not a problem in your workplace just because you haven’t received a complaint. This is especially important in light of the October law change.

“The new duty is a proactive one; employers need to assess their risks and take action before allegations are made. Preventing sexual harassment is not just about having signs in the workplace stating that sexual harassment is not tolerated.

“Instead, employers need to make sure that a culture of respect and professionalism is communicated from the outset in every workplace and followed at organisational level from the top down. Embed the mindset that sexual harassment – or indeed any form of bullying or harassment – is simply not acceptable from anyone, regardless of role or level of seniority.”

Proactive measures

Proactive measures could include having a policy in place on sexual harassment, delivering training to staff, a mechanism for workers to report concerns and then ensuring that a full investigation is carried out and appropriate action taken.

“Concerns should not be brushed under the carpet or ignored, nor should employers implement measures and then walk away thinking their job is done,” said Palmer.

“These measures need to be regularly reviewed, to assess their effectiveness and update where gaps are identified or legislation changes.”

However, a survey published today by diversity consultancy INvolve suggests that organisations still have some way to go to ensure women feel completely safe at work.

It found that 55% of women felt at risk of sexual harassment at work, with almost one in 10 (8%) feeling this threat to be significant.

Founder and CEO of INvolve Suki Sandhu said: “Leaders must take responsibility and become accountable for real change by bridging the gap between commitment and action, and following through with effective and preventative measures.

“Employers must ensure women are safe and supported and do everything they can to eradicate sexual harassment from the workplace.”

