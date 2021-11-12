BA turns to HR tech firm for major leadership development scheme

leadership development programme forms part of a long-term initiative designed to transform the airline. According to Cappfinity, course participants will experience an immersive digital assessment with an expert-led follow-up interview and debrief. Each leader will also receive detailed feedback providing insight into their leadership style and an analysis of how they demonstrate BA's leadership behaviours. As part of the programme leaders will participate in a masterclass on how to coach their teams, as well as following a bespoke development journey comprising executive coaching, interactive workshops, action learning, innovative digital content and 360 degree feedback.Tanya Mohamoodally, head of people strategy and organisation development at British Airways, said: “Our aim is to create a world class development programme that equips current and future leaders with the skills they need to steer the business through the next phase of our journey. “The industry has faced unprecedented disruption in recent months and, now more than ever, we feel it’s important to invest in supporting our leaders and strengthening talent pipelines.” Celine Floyd, talent practice director, leadership assessment at Cappfinity, said: “The flexibility of our strengths-based Altitude solution means we are able to provide a scalable, data-driven approachBritish Airways is looking to revive its fortunes post-pandemic by putting hundreds of its managers on a leadership development programme devised in conjunction with an HR tech firm. Planned to run over four years and being delivered by Cappfinity’s talent practice to more than 400 managers, the Altitude