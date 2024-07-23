Softcat and Hilton named some of UK’s Best Workplaces for Women

IT service management business Softcat, hotel chain Hilton and biopharmaceutical firm Bristol Myers Squibb have been named some of the UK’s Best Workplaces for Women 2024.

The list is produced by global workplace culture firm Great Place To Work. It used its trust index employee survey and analysed the responses of more than 80,000 UK-based female workers.

Best Workplaces for Women

It found that organisations where women reported a highly positive workplace experience are going above and beyond to ensure fair treatment in terms of pay and benefits, workload stress, and development and promotion opportunities.

The findings also highlighted that, on average, 49% of women felt that everyone has the opportunity to get special recognition, compared to 60% of men, and that 83% of women at the top five UK’s best workplaces for women said people at their organisation are paid fairly, compared to the UK average of 53%.

Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place To Work UK, said: “For seven years, the UK’s Best Workplaces for Women List has been paving the way by tackling discrimination, removing barriers to women’s advancement in their careers, and challenging taboos around subjects like the menopause, and endometriosis.

“Importantly, each of the employers on the list have been commended by their own female employees through their anonymous feedback that told us their workplace has gone above and beyond to ensure that women employees are treated fairly in terms of recognition, training and promotion opportunities.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

D&I opportunities currently on PT Jobs