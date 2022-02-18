Storm Eunice forces millions to work from home

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Millions of workers have been told to stay at home amid predictions that the UK will be hit by the worst storm in decades today (18 February). A rare red weather warning – which means danger to life – has been issued covering south-west England, south Wales and London and the south-east. Many schools have also been closed as a precaution, meaning some working parents will be forced to stay home for childcare reasons. Forecasters predict that Storm Eunice could bring gusts of up to 90 miles per hour on Friday, with coastal areas likely to be worst hit. The Met Office said there is a risk of “damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down”.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.