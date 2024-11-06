CIPD Trust helps more than 500 into work

The CIPD Trust has helped more than 500 people get into or return to work, according to its annual impact report.

The report, launched at the HR body’s annual conference today (6 November) in Manchester, showcases the impact of the trust, which supports people who face greater challenges getting into the workplace.

Coaching and mentoring programmes run by the trust between July 2023 and June 2024 helped 509 participants through Access to Work, 178 through jobseeker webinars, and 72 through bursaries.

Almost three-quarters (74%) reported a positive employment outcome as a result, and 89% said they were more confident about their future. Almost nine in 10 said they felt more equipped with the skills they needed to progress their career.

HR professionals offering mentoring and support via the trust also reaped benefits in terms of skills and progression, the report showed.

Of 475 people professionals taking part, 432 acted as mentors and coaches. Almost two-thirds (63%) have increased their understanding of and empathy with others, 60% reported an increased sense of pride in the HR profession, and 69% felt it had helped their professional life.

Forty-three per cent felt the experience had improved their understanding of the value that someone with lived experience can offer the workplace, and 40% said they had improved awareness of inclusion and diversity.

From a skills perspective, 59% said they had used the skills they acquired during the trust activities in their personal life, and 43% said they had improved their communication skills.

Working with mentees also helped participants increase their engagement with the CIPD – 43% said this was the case.

Some of the beneficiaries of the trust’s schemes include parents returning to work, younger job seekers, older workers, people with refugee status, and people with experience of the criminal justice system.

One parent returner said: “My mentor provided me with amazing advice and support on my job search journey. I can definitely see the difference in myself from when I was entering the programme to how my search has developed now.

“I know where to look, how to present my professional experience and how to tailor my CV and application for the specific role. I feel much more confident, which wasn’t the case at all when I started.”

The CIPD Trust worked with RefuAid and the City & Guilds Foundation partnership to provide mentoring support to newly employed refugees.

Krystyna Babich, one of the mentees of this programme, said the regular sessions had been “invaluable” in her career progress.

“My mentor has also been a great source of motivation, ensuring I stay positive throughout the process,” she said.

“We’ve already planned a mock interview to ensure I’m fully prepared when the opportunity comes. I truly appreciate and am deeply grateful for this support,” she added.

The Aspiring HRD programme, run by the trust, led to a positive change in employment status for 81% of participants, and 88% said they felt more able to achieve their aspirations.

