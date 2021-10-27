Collective bargaining: Union wins ‘unlawful inducements’ case at Supreme Court

Kostal UK v Dunkley and others, the Supreme Court found in favour of a group of Unite members whose employer, Kostal, a car components maanufacturer in Rotherham, had sought to undermine union negotiations by offering unlawful inducements to subvert a union ballot that had rejected a pay offer. However, the Supreme Court has maintained that employers can make direct offers to employees if the collective bargaining process has been exhausted, making it clearer when direct engagement is permitted for employers changing terms and conditions. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “With the support of their union the workers stood firm. Now they have won an historic case that creates a legal precedent for every union member across the UK. “It means that employers cannot subvert or bypass union collective bargaining processes by offering their workforces inducements of one type of another to abandon union mandates. That is momentous.” In October 2015, Kostal and Unite began formal pay negotiations. After two meetings with Unite representatives, Kostal made a pay offer, which was rejected after the union balloted its members.Unite has won a case at the Supreme Court on whether an employer can offer inducements to staff that ‘bypass’ a decision reached through a ballot, in what has been described as a “paradigm shift” in industrial relations. In