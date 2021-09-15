How can employee experience tools inform hybrid working?

Conference Board survey has revealed that a full one-third of large US-based companies have expressed willingness to hire a 100% remote workforce. But without day-to-day in-person interactions, how can you know for sure that your hybrid workforce is engaged and productive? And more importantly, how can you not know? While many have adjusted to a remote or hybrid experience, there are still issues that must be addressed due to the nature of remote workflows.As more organisations reveal their plans for hybrid working, many will be considering how they truly measure productivity. Analysis of employee experience can help HR to understand not only engagement, but ways they can make that experience more seamless for all. Brian Berns explains. Remote and hybrid workforce models are not going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, a