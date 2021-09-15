Global mobilityHR transformationWorking from homeEvidence-based managementHybrid working

How can employee experience tools inform hybrid working?

by Brian Berns
by Brian Berns
Shutterstock
In the new world of work, monitoring employee experiences with a dispersed and global workforce will be crucial
Shutterstock

As more organisations reveal their plans for hybrid working, many will be considering how they truly measure productivity. Analysis of employee experience can help HR to understand not only engagement, but ways they can make that experience more seamless for all. Brian Berns explains. Remote and hybrid workforce models are not going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, a Conference Board survey has revealed that a full one-third of large US-based companies have expressed willingness to hire a 100% remote workforce. But without day-to-day in-person interactions, how can you know for sure that your hybrid workforce is engaged and productive? And more importantly, how can you not know? While many have adjusted to a remote or hybrid experience, there are still issues that must be addressed due to the nature of remote workflows.

Systems frustration

For example, systems that are meant to be accessed locally or in the office may behave differently for remote users. This can lead to an increase in user errors and decreased productivity as users encounter new interfaces and workflows. Many HR departments use surveys and questionnaires to gauge overall employee engagement, but these don’t provide actionable, quantitative data to help HR departments identify, or meaningfully address, a lack of engagement or productivity at the individual level. This is where employee experience analytics software comes in. This technology can offer visibility into employees' interactions with various enterprise systems, delivering detailed insight into business process efficiencies and employee engagement so that HR can ensure all are aligned to ensure productivity, no matter where the employees are based. Here a
